KORE and Cradlepoint Partner to Bring 5G Offering to Market

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things (“IoT”) solutions and worldwide Connectivity-as-a-Service (“CaaS”), partnered with Cradlepoint, a leader in wireless WAN and 5G solutions, to bring a 5G-ready business continuity bundle to market.

The KORE Business Connect solution provides 5G-ready business continuity to help companies avoid network outages and focus on productivity, customer service, and profits. The Business Connect bundle provides access to NetCloud, Cradlepoint’s seamless device management platform, and ConnectivityPro™, KORE’s unified connectivity management platform.

Network outages have the potential to negatively impact productivity, customer service, and profitability, and even short disruptions in connectivity can have a detrimental effect. Business continuity solutions that can be used as a backup internet connection help companies safeguard against costly interruptions.

“Wireless failover is a critical need for businesses that cannot afford to lose revenue and customers due to unplanned outages,” said Romil Bahl, President and CEO of KORE. “KORE is proud to help companies harness the power of 5G and IoT to keep their businesses running profitably and seamlessly.”

Cradlepoint NetCloud is a cloud-based subscription service that combines cloud management, software-defined networking, and unified edge security with industry-leading cellular networking technology.

“At Cradlepoint, we help businesses unlock the transformative power of today’s LTE and 5G cellular networks by providing an agile, reliable, and pervasive Wireless WAN edge,” said Steve Benvenuto, Vice President of Americas Partner Sales at Cradlepoint. “KORE will now deliver Cradlepoint’s comprehensive network edge solutions that provide the ultimate business value to their customers. As a trusted technology advisor, with Cradlepoint, KORE is delivering on their promise to empower organizations with the modern-day connectivity they need.”

The KORE Business Connect solution includes an enterprise-grade router with SD-WAN capability, a data plan with a carrier of choice, and a public static IP. To learn more and get in touch with a business continuity expert, visit https://www.korewireless.com/back-up-internet-cradlepoint-5g-bundle.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers’ business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint’s NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things — anywhere. More than 25,000 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organizations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and India and international offices in the UK and Australia. www.cradlepoint.com

