Williams Collaborates with Microsoft on Clean Energy Transition

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams (NYSE: WMB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft to explore ways to transform one of the nation’s largest energy infrastructure networks through digital technology and innovation while advancing our net zero emissions goals.

“ Williams shares Microsoft’s vision for a low carbon future. Likewise, Williams is committed to helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals while meeting energy demand with the reliability of clean natural gas and renewable energy sources,” said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer at Williams. “ This alignment between two forward-looking companies demonstrates the environmental and economic benefits that are possible when we work together to achieve reductions in carbon emissions.”

“ Microsoft looks forward to working with Williams on their energy transition journey,” said Darryl Willis, corporate vice president of energy at Microsoft. “ Through digital transformation and a focus on a net zero carbon future, we will be able to unlock new business models and untapped value.”

Through the MoU, Williams and Microsoft will begin to:

Explore lower carbon opportunities with a focus on the development of a hydrogen economy, renewable natural gas products, carbon capture utilization and storage, and energy storage solutions.

Evaluate ways for Williams to leverage Microsoft Azure services and solutions to further improve emissions monitoring and reporting.

Identify operational efficiencies through a connected workforce and data-driven intelligence.

The MoU also supports Williams’ near-term climate commitment of 56% absolute reduction in company-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 by leveraging technology available today to reduce emissions, scale renewables and build a clean energy economy – while looking forward and anticipating future innovations on the path to net zero by 2050.

Since 2005, Williams’ infrastructure has helped the U.S. decrease GHG emissions by 33 million metric tons — the equivalent of removing more than 7 million gasoline-powered cars from the road for a year.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.