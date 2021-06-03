RoadSync Partners with AMBEST to Improve Payment Process for Professional Drivers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RoadSync, an innovative digital financial platform, today announces its signed partnership with AMBEST, the member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops and service centers. Through this partnership, AMBEST service centers can use RoadSync’s virtual payment technology to digitally accept credit cards, fuel cards and fleet checks.

“AMBEST travel and service centers serve drivers across the country, and we are honored to offer RoadSync’s modern payment platform to the AMBEST network and its customers,” says Robin Gregg, CEO, RoadSync. “These drivers keep our economy and supply chain moving and by partnering with the AMBEST network, we’re able to deliver efficiencies that help the drivers get back on the road faster.”

RoadSync’s technology dramatically reduces payment processing time, maximizes revenue collection, and improves profitability for the transportation industry. AMBEST service centers will now have the ability to take advantage of an optimized payment process through the innovative platform.

“The transportation industry as a whole, including independent truck stops and c-stores, has not historically had access to the latest in financial technology,” says Joel Sulser, Director of Service Centers, AMBEST. “RoadSync is committed to disrupting this trend in the industry and we look forward to offering its technology to our customers.”

As a leader in the logistics finance space, RoadSync continues to innovate and drive the industry forward with a mission to streamline invoice and payment collection. This partnership with AMBEST is the latest advancement in the organization’s strategy to support and enhance the industry’s shifting reliance on contactless and digital payment technologies.

About RoadSync

RoadSync is the digital financial platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business, dramatically reducing payment processing time and maximizing revenue collection. RoadSync offers payment products for warehouses, trucks/carriers, and repair/tow merchants, integrating and automating the financial systems fueling the logistics industry. For more information, visit www.roadsync.com.

About AMBEST

Founded in 1988, AMBEST is a member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops and service centers. Unlike big corporate companies, AMBEST locations are family owned businesses places where you're likely to find the owner with his or her sleeves rolled up ready to take care of you anyway they can.