Patriot Makes Meaningful Investment in Florida with Alliance & Associates Partnership

Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC ("Patriot"), one of the country's largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, today announced the addition of Alliance & Associates ("Alliance") to the Patriot platform. The partnership with Alliance & Associates bolsters Patriot's existing capabilities in the individual medical, Medicare and property/casualty markets, and significantly broadens its presence in the southeastern United States. This partnership represents the largest transaction to date for the Patriot platform.

Alliance & Associates is a Jasper, Florida-based, multi-line insurance agency offering health, life and property & casualty insurance products. The operations are led by President Brandon McCoy, with a dedicated team of over 150 employees that delivers unparalleled service and customized solutions to its clients throughout the southeast.

Alliance has a deep specialty in both the individual health insurance and Medicare (including Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage) arenas. Leveraging its strong, longstanding relationship with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida (Florida Blue), Alliance has experienced dramatic organic growth over the last several years, and their investments in proprietary systems, tools and business solutions have them well-positioned to continue this impressive growth.

“ Alliance has roots dating back to 1990, and since then we’ve grown substantially as our customers’ insurance needs have evolved and changed over time,” said Randy McCoy, Founder of Alliance. “ Since our formation, we have consistently invested in our sales force, leadership team and client service operation, allowing our business to reach incredible new heights. It was obvious from our first conversation with Patriot that we are joining a network of like-minded entrepreneurs with whom we can collaborate and continue to grow.”

“ When we set out to look for the right partner, we knew we wanted a firm that had the same values and goals to grow as we did. We have experienced significant growth in Florida, but it was extremely important to find a partner that would help generate that same growth nationally,” said Brandon McCoy, President of Alliance. “ After meeting with Patriot, we knew without a doubt that we found a partner with these same values. We are thrilled to join the Patriot family.”

“ Growth is in our name and in our DNA as a company, and it’s the first box we look to check when considering a new agency partnership,” said Matt Gardner, Founder and CEO of Patriot. “ Brandon, Randy and the entire team at Alliance share that obsession with growth, making them a perfect fit for Patriot; I am very happy to welcome them to the Patriot family as they continue their entrepreneurial journey.”

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. In its first year of operation, Patriot was ranked the 53rd largest insurance broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 975 employees operating in 70 locations across 18 states, Patriot’s collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot’s unique equity model creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by growth equity investor Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.