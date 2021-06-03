Hawaii Volcanic Water Leads Category with Launch of Subscription Program Powered by Ordergroove

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ordergroove, the leader in Relationship Commerce, announced today that Hawaii Volcanic, a purpose-driven, premium naturally alkaline water brand from Hawaii, has successfully implemented Ordergroove’s subscription platform. With Ordergroove, the premium drinking water brand offers loyal customers a frictionless subscription experience, from sign up through subscription management.

The premium beverage industry is crowded by large companies and stiff in-store competition. As such, Hawaii Volcanic sought a subscription program to attract customers with a unique offering, to protect its customer base and make it easier for customers to stay connected with the brand. Growing its subscriber base and garnering a predictable revenue stream enables Hawaii Volcanic to optimize its resources and grow more efficiently. Specifically, this reduces the budget the brand spends on retargeting, allowing the flexibility to focus spend and resources on fresh and innovative ways to engage new customers.

Since launching in November 2020, the company has seen impressive results. “Hawaii Volcanic’s opt-in rate for new subscriptions is significantly higher than what I’ve experienced at other similar companies,” said Daniel Kim, director of eCommerce, Hawaii Volcanic. Just as impressive, the program’s cancellation rate is lower than its peers.

“We needed a flexible and reliable subscription platform that enabled us to engage our most loyal customers,” Kim said. “After much consideration, Ordergroove proved to be the best option for us to build loyalty and create a frictionless subscriber experience. The exceptional results we’ve seen so far are just the beginning. As we sought to establish a lasting program, Ordergroove’s product roadmap showed us that the team is thinking about what merchants need today and what is needed for the future. We plan to continue to develop and implement a superior subscriber program that gives our customers an experience they can’t receive anywhere else.”

Ordergroove gives Hawaii Volcanic subscribers full control over their recurring orders, including cancellations. By making it simple for subscribers to cancel, Hawaii Volcanic has created a level of transparency that builds brand loyalty. “It’s nearly impossible to win back your subscription customers when you make it difficult to change their subscription when their life changes,” Kim said. Meanwhile, Ordergroove helps power a simplified, streamlined checkout experience. While other subscription providers redirect customers away from a merchant’s website to complete subscription signups, Ordergroove uses an integrated checkout to keep customers on Hawaii Volcanic’s Shopify-powered site.

“We’re excited to see our subscription offering help Hawaii Volcanic build brand loyalty and protect its customer base in a competitive market,” said Greg Alvo, CEO, Ordergroove. “Having an easy-to-manage subscription program is essential to creating a valuable offering and maintaining a loyal customer base. While this is important for all companies, it’s especially critical for startups because this predictable revenue enables the company to make more informed decisions and plan for the future. Hawaii Volcanic has established itself as a leader in the drinking water subscription space and, moving ahead, we look forward to helping grow the program and the company’s relationship with loyal customers.”

To learn more, visit Ordergroove.com.

About Hawaii Volcanic Water

Founded in 2014, Hawaii Volcanic is a purpose-driven premium naturally alkaline water and active lifestyle brand based in Hawaii. Not just a beverage company, they promote “Being Pono” (i.e. doing what’s right) by sponsoring, organizing and promoting charitable programs throughout the state and beyond. Sustainably sourced and lava filtered, the artesian water is bottled in reusable crystal glass and upcycled plastic bottles (rPET) that are 100% recyclable. All of their environmentally friendly packaging is designed to respect Hawaiian culture and traditions. Learn more: hawaiivolcanic.com.

About Ordergroove

Ordergroove enables Relationship Commerce experiences for hundreds of brands and retailers, including The Honest Company, Intelligentsia, Il Makiage, KIND Snacks and PetSmart, shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly profitable recurring revenue relationships. With successful subscription, predictive reorder and membership experiences, the company’s technology platform coupled with artificial intelligence, analytics and unmatched consumer expertise helps top brands transform their commerce experiences across every channel while making their consumers’ lives easier. Ordergroove is headquartered in New York, NY. For information visit www.ordergroove.com.