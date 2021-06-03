Net Promoter Score for United Communications Skyrockets To +72 Just One Year After Investing in Calix Revenue EDGE for Its Premium Wi-Fi Offering

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that United Communications, a subsidiary of Middle Tennessee Electric, the second-largest electric cooperative in the United States, has boosted its Net Promoter Score (NPS) to an incredible +72 just one year after deploying Calix Revenue EDGE as the foundation for its premium managed Wi-Fi offering. This far exceeds the average NPS of zero for the industry, which has long struggled with a reputation for poor customer experience. United Communications’ service is powered by the full Revenue EDGE portfolio, including GigaSpire® BLAST systems and UControl—the company’s branded CommandIQ® mobile app—and leverages the insights from the tight integration between CommandIQ and Calix Support Cloud, giving the broadband service providers (BSP) unprecedented visibility into subscribers’ home networks. This has simplified the troubleshooting process significantly, yielding fewer truck rolls, improvements in first-call resolution, and increased operational efficiency and subscriber satisfaction—the exact metric that directly tracks to higher NPS.

Collectively, these successes have helped United Communications:

Surpass their goal of achieving a +65 NPS in 2020 — a score that, according to Consumer Guru, goes well beyond the Net Promoter Scores of direct-to-consumer companies worth trillions, such as Google (NPS 11) and Amazon (NPS 7).

Achieve a 77 percent adoption rate of the UControl mobile app, which now offers a premium tier called Ultimate UControl that includes Experience IQ ™ and Protect IQ ™, EDGE Suites applications that give subscribers everything they need to manage and protect their connected homes, at their fingertips.

™ and Protect ™, EDGE Suites applications that give subscribers everything they need to manage and protect their connected homes, at their fingertips. Accelerate the rollout of new, fully managed service offerings that excite its growing subscriber base, which is increasing by thousands.

United Communications joins other Calix customers that have secured market-leading NPS rankings by leveraging Revenue EDGE. To help maximize the benefits of Support Cloud—which provides the visibility and automated diagnostics needed to create highly efficient customer support—United Communications also invested in EDGE Enablement and Calix Education Services. Support teams and field technicians are now armed with the knowledge and resources they need to fully optimize their use of Revenue EDGE and operate at a world-class level. The company plans to grow its value further by adopting Calix Marketing Cloud, which uses contextual, behavioral data to help marketers create relevant, targeted, and event-driven marketing campaigns for customized, cutting-edge services that will excite subscribers and build brand loyalty.

“The success of the communities we serve is at the heart of every decision we make, and the recent NPS feedback has more than proven that our decision to go with Calix was the right one for our customers and our business,” said Josh Lynch, chief customer officer of United Communications. “The Revenue EDGE helps us deliver a world-class, premium managed Wi-Fi experience to rural and previously underserved Tennesseans that rivals that of their urban counterparts, exciting our subscribers. Our branded mobile app not only helps them control their in-home experience, but also simplifies and lowers the cost of our operations by giving us added visibility into subscriber behavior through Support Cloud. We were already thrilled with the analytics and automation Support Cloud provides; with the most recent updates Calix has made, we now have the added layer of visibility that helps us proactively identify, understand, and resolve issues in real time. These capabilities, together with the dedicated, local support we’ve built our business on, will continue to be key differentiators for us as we grow our value by expanding into new, competitive markets.”

Founded in 1947, United Communications was acquired by Middle Tennessee Electric in 2018. Since then, it has worked diligently to bridge the digital divide by bringing high-speed broadband service to residents and businesses across seven counties. As its fiber footprint grows, the company will face competition in new markets. With the portfolio of Revenue EDGE solutions and services—and its fierce focus on customer service and satisfaction—United Communications is well-positioned to compete successfully.

“In less than a year, United Communications has managed to realize a Net Promoter Score that far outranks those of direct-to-consumer competitors, while signing up thousands of new subscribers,” said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer of Calix. “These business metrics are market leading and clearly speak to their unwavering commitment to subscribers, who are benefiting from United Communications’ investment in the mature Wi-Fi 6 platform from Calix, a stunning mobile app that delivers value-added applications while highlighting their brand, world-class support, and the training and resources to deliver a superior in-home experience. We believe United Communications will continue to dominate their market as more subscribers eagerly embrace these exciting offerings, and the Calix team is proud to support United Communications on the next leg of their expansion journey.”

