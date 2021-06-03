The Worldcom Public Relations Group Welcomes Topline Consulting, Inc. as Its Newest Partner in China

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom), the leading global partnership of independent public relations firms, announced today that it continues to build out its partnership and has recently voted Topline Consulting, Inc., Beijing, China, into its partnership.

“Topline Consulting, Inc. is an outstanding agency and an important complement to both our Asia Pacific region and our global partnership. They are a respected agency with deep experience in technology, AI, smart device, financial, internet, FMCG, and are already contributing significantly to our partnership,” said Stephanie Paul, Managing Partner, The Phillips Group (Brisbane, Australia), and Worldcom’s global recruitment Chair. “This is a significant addition to our collaborative partnership as their four China offices, one India location, and reputation for high-level service to an impressive client roster fill an important need to our partnership.”

Over 11 years, Topline has developed into a full-service public relations and marketing communications firm. With nearly 300 professionals across offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Chongqing in China, 30 professionals in Delhi, India. Topline’s specialties cover strategic public relations, brand strategy, media relations, digital marketing, product marketing, social media, graphic design, and video productions. It has also managed to service such leading brands as Huawei/Honor, OPPO, Tencent, Alibaba, Meituan, China Ping’an Financial Group, DBS Bank, and BMW in diverse industries such as smart device, technology/AI, Internet, financial and new energy automotive.

Topline has been one of China’s fastest-growing PR and marketing agencies. For the past five consecutive years, Topline has been ranked among the annual list of China TOP 30 PR agencies selected by the China International Public Relations Association (CIPRA) each May of every year.

“Joining Worldcom is a major milestone in our agency's development strategy. This partnership provides us with a global perspective and a global footprint of best-in-class agencies in markets worldwide. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to collaborating with all of our new Worldcom partners to help Chinese clients seek overseas support and foreign clients interested in China market.” said Michael Song, Chairman of Topline Consulting Group. “We are proud to join such a respected and accomplished group of PR professionals from over the world.”

Welcoming Topline Consulting, Inc. to The Worldcom Public Relations Group marks the completion of a rigorous Worldcom partner recruitment and vetting process that ensures the compatibility of the agency applying for partnership and their ability to meet the standards of trust and collaboration that have defined The Worldcom PR Group since its founding in 1988. As the newest partner, Topline Consulting, Inc. joins a robust group of global partners who openly share knowledge and best practices, utilize the partnership to meet expanding client roles, and collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional, and global needs of any Worldcom partner client or prospect.

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world’s leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$300+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.

