Parsons School of Design and Yellowbrick Partner to Launch Two New Programs for Digital Designers and Creators

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New School’s Parsons School of Design, named the best art and design school in the United States for the fourth year in a row, is again partnering with New York-based education platform Yellowbrick.co to launch two new programs targeted to the next generation of design and creative leaders.

Product Design Essentials is focused on physical product design and UX Design Foundations covers the development of digital experiences. Learners who complete either program will earn a non-credit Completion Certificate from the Parsons School of Design.

Product Design Essentials offers an introduction to industrial design and product development that explores the diverse career opportunities tied to these disciplines. Wallpaper*, the world's number one global design publication, joins as the program’s media partner; helping Parsons and Yellowbrick co-develop the curriculum based on their editorial staff’s considerable expertise and industry connections.

Focusing on the integration of the design, manufacturing, and marketing components of the product creation process, Product Design Essentials combines interactive learning tools and real-world activities to create a broad and engaging learning experience. The course is built on compelling video lessons taught by world-renowned faculty from Parsons and Wallpaper* editorial staff, as well as experts and insiders from across the industry. Based on their own career trajectories, instructors offer students key insights into various career paths and skills required in industrial design.

“Championing the next generation of creative talents has always been core to Wallpaper’s mission,” shares Sarah Douglas, Editor-in-Chief of Wallpaper*. “We’re thrilled to partner with Parsons and Yellowbrick, and help support aspiring and emerging designers who will bring us the products and ideas of tomorrow.”

UX Design Foundations offers an exploration of the critical stages of the UX - or “user experience” - journey. Learners will receive a thorough introduction to the principles and practices behind UX design, as taught by Parsons faculty and industry experts. The program offers exposure to a range of topics from usability research methods, concepting, wireframing, designing with data, and UX analytics; as well as the latest technologies shaping the future of modern user interface design. UX Design Foundations consists of five course modules: Introduction and Fundamentals of UX, Project Planning and Research, Designing for the User, Visual Design and Feedback, and Designing with Data and New Territories in UX.

Both programs will help learners gain a full understanding of key roles, skills, and functions needed to be successful in these design disciplines. All course materials and instruction will be provided online, enabling students to complete lessons from anywhere and at their own pace.

“There are so many talented designers out there who possess keen eyes and boundless imaginations and simply need a bit more guidance to take their design careers to the next level,” said Rachel Schreiber, Executive Dean of The New School's Parsons School of Design. “Whether they choose to devote themselves to the development of products that fill our physical spaces, or whether they’d rather help create new online experiences, we’re excited to offer programs that will serve as those much-needed roadmaps.”

"Design skills are always in demand and can be applied in so many ways that even the most innovative creators may not know how to take the next step in their careers," said Rob Kingyens, President and CEO of Yellowbrick. "These two courses we’ve co-developed with Parsons illuminate the inner-workings of two of the most sought-after design specialties today: industrial design and UX design. By launching both together, we aim to give ambitious designers the tools and guidance they need to advance their careers through two of the most respected and trusted brands in the design industry, Parsons and Wallpaper*.”

Visitors to www.yellowbrick.co/product-design or www.yellowbrick.co/ux can sign up for an exclusive preview of these programs and get more info on how to apply.

About Parsons School of Design

Parsons School of Design is one of the leading institutions for art and design education in the world. Based in New York but active around the world, the school offers undergraduate and graduate programs in the full spectrum of art and design disciplines. Critical thinking and collaboration are at the heart of a Parsons education. Parsons graduates are leaders in their respective fields, with a shared commitment to creatively and critically addressing the WWDities of life in the 21st century. For more information, please visit www.newschool.edu/parsons.

About Wallpaper*

Wallpaper* is the global design authority, leading the way in architecture, design, art, entertaining, beauty & grooming, transport, technology, fashion, and watches & jewellery. Founded as a print magazine in 1996, it has evolved into a multi-channel media brand, reaching an audience of 10 million each month in over 100 countries. Key brand franchises include its annual Design Awards, an in-house creative agency, the Wallpaper* City Guides, and an upcoming programme of learning experiences in collaboration with Parsons School of Design. With a strong track record of discovering next-generation talents and creative matchmaking, Wallpaper* is at the forefront of the global creative community. It continues to change the way the world thinks about design. For more information, please visit www.wallpaper.com.

About Yellowbrick

Yellowbrick is a global leader in online education and career exploration for the Arts, Media, Entertainment, and Sports industries. The company develops exciting, accessible online programs in collaboration with top brands and influencers in media and culture and with world-renowned universities. Their mission is to help a new generation of talent discover, pursue, and advance career paths that are aligned with the things they love. Find out more at www.yellowbrick.co.