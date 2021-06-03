Discount Tire Partners with InMoment to Accelerate Employee Engagement and Experience Improvement

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Discount Tire, the world’s largest independent tire and wheel retailer, has partnered with InMoment® to launch an innovative and ambitious goal to support employee happiness through listening and action programs that drive the Discount Tire employee culture even higher.

Discount Tire has always considered employee happiness and culture to be an integral part of their company direction and success. But the mega retailer is launching a new plan to help its over 22,000 US employees have even more voice and impact on the company and their customers.

The expanded employee voice and action program is launching in partnership with Experience Improvement (XI) leader InMoment. This includes employee listening touchpoints at each phase of the employee journey, from onboarding, to training and coaching, to employee emotion and connectedness, and other key moments. Understanding which moments matter most, and how to improve the experience of those moments is the specialty of InMoment, and helps Discount Tire with modern software, multi-channel engagement, journey analytics, comparative benchmarking data, feedback and non-feedback data, and expert guidance and services.

“Listening to our employees is an important aspect of meeting our mission to help them achieve their dreams,” said Ian Carter, director of organizational change management and communications at Discount Tire. “It all starts with understanding what we can do to provide a great experience. Additionally, helping employees feel valued and happy is critical to ensuring that our customers receive an exceptional experience.”

“Discount Tire knows the importance of the employee and customer connection, and all of the employees, from front-line to corporate are all bought in,” said Stacy Bolger, head of employee solutions at InMoment. “They are taking active steps to pioneer the most progressive employee listening and engagement strategies possible, to help employees feel heard and appreciated and improve the experiences for customers.”

About InMoment

Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value—where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com

About Discount Tire

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, is the world’s largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,090 stores in 36 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America’s Tire in parts of California, and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Their latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire-buying guide that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Brad Keselowski in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit discounttire.com.