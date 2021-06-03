Tao Group Hospitality Selects Shift4 Payments as its Payment Processing Provider

ALLENTOWN, Pa. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tao Group Hospitality, a leading restaurant and nightlife company, has selected Shift4 Payments to provide secure, integrated payment processing for its U.S.-based venues. This includes its restaurant and nightclub properties in New York, Las Vegas, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Tao Group Hospitality develops, owns and operates many of the world’s most recognized restaurant and entertainment venues under various brands including TAO, Marquee, Avenue, LAVO, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, The Highlight Room, Luchini, Koma, Hakkasan, Omnia and Ling Ling in major markets across the globe.

Shift4 will provide its end-to-end payment solution to Tao Group Hospitality’s U.S. properties, including the company’s latest contactless payment technology. Shift4’s unified commerce ecosystem delivers everything needed to process payments, including contactless EMV devices, a secure payments platform with tokenization and PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), and enterprise management and reporting tools.

“Tao Group Hospitality operates some of the most iconic restaurant and nightlife destinations across the globe, and these world-class venues deserve best-in-class payment processing technologies,” said Shift4’s CEO Jared Isaacman. “By utilizing our end-to-end solution, they will be able to improve operational efficiency while delivering a streamlined payment experience to guests.”

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omni-commerce ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of value-added services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, e-commerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than 3.5 billion transactions annually for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.