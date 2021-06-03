Clevertouch Technologies Adds Another Ed Tech Success Story from South Africa

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces that the Fairland Primary School (Cape Town, Johannesburg) has implemented Clevertouch interactive touchscreen displays in all Math and Science classrooms.

Fairland Primary opted for the Clevertouch interactive displays over other solutions such as interactive whiteboards and projectors due to its innovative and user-friendly design and overall cost. “We researched many other solutions, and this was most cost effective and easiest to use solution,” states Francois Pienaar, Fairland Primary School IT Manager.

Clevertouch Technologies distributor, Interactive AV Solutions and their partner The Smart Group, arranged the purchase, installation, and support for Fairland Primary. Clevertouch Technologies continues to work closely with its partners to make a mark in the international AV and education technology market.

For a full case study on Fairland Primary School please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

