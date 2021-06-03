Auth0 Achieves AWS Digital Workplace Competency Status

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Auth0, the modern identity platform, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Workplace Competency status. This global designation recognizes that Auth0 provides identity and access management (IAM) and deep expertise in supporting customers that need to effectively support their remote workers and business continuity with end-to-end digital workplace solutions in the cloud.

AWS Digital Workplace Competency Partner solutions free end users from the office by allowing them to work securely on any device, from anywhere, at any time. Achieving the AWS Digital Workplace Competency differentiates Auth0 as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on helping customers deploy digital workplace services on AWS. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“The onset of COVID-19 has accelerated the transition to digital services and remote work, and identity is an essential role in that shift,” said Eric Snyder, Senior Director of Business Development at Auth0. “As a remote-centric company since 2013 and a leader in helping organizations across all industries secure their valued assets and data more firmly, we are proud to achieve AWS Digital Workplace Competency status and are dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Auth0 is an AWS Partner in the APN and recently joined the AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) program. Additionally, the company achieved the AWS Security Competency status in 2020 and provides AWS customers with seamless access to professional services in AWS Marketplace. For more details, please see Auth0’s AWS integration options.

Auth0, recently acquired by Okta, provides a modern identity platform that helps organizations meet the security, privacy, and convenience needs of their users. Please visit Auth0 identity OS to learn more.

About Auth0

Auth0’s modern approach to identity enables organizations to provide secure access to any application, for any user. The Auth0 platform is a highly customizable identity operating system that is as simple as development teams want and as flexible as they need. Safeguarding billions of login transactions each month, Auth0 delivers convenience, privacy, and security so customers can focus on innovation. For more information, visit https://auth0.com.