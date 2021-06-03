Pepperdine Graziadio and Dallas Fort Worth Airport Team Up For “Re-Imagine” Project

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport today announced the completion of a consulting project aimed at giving MBA students real-world experience and generating ideas for future consideration for DFW Airport. As part of the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s Education to Business (E2B) Program, Pepperdine Graziadio MBA students focused on recommendations that would enhance the DFW customer experience, including incorporating entertainment attractions and leisure activities, streamlining bag tracking, and expanding DFW Airport’s app, which details security checkpoint wait times, flight status, and mobile ordering from airport restaurants.

Working alongside senior-level executives, MBA students, many of whom have years of experience in multiple industries, provided recommendations based on hands-on research, interactions, and experiences. The program, titled “Re-Imagine,” required students to recast the mental image and concept of DFW Airport in a post-pandemic world.

In 2019 the World Airport Traffic Report (WATR) reported passenger numbers surpassed 9.1 billion worldwide. The aviation industry’s decade of consistent growth in global passenger traffic was brought to an abrupt end during the COVID-19 pandemic. Airports around the world were brought to a standstill as the industry saw a 58.4 percent decrease in airport passengers in the first half of 2020. DFW Airport, one of the top ten busiest airports in the world, witnessed a 48.2 percent decrease in passenger traffic in 2020.

To position the airport for a steady recovery in 2021 and long-term success, Pepperdine Graziadio alumna Courtney Moore (’18), assistant vice president of Terminal Experience at DFW Airport, wanted to draw on MBA students’ expertise, perspectives, and recommendations to “re-imagine” what an airport can be and what it can offer to travelers.

“With DFW Airport responding to the resumption in passenger traffic from the pandemic and receiving many industry accomplishments, DFW Airport was honored to team up with Pepperdine Graziadio Business School to push the envelope on what it means to be a global leader in aviation and develop creative ideas on what DFW Airport can offer travelers,” said Moore.

“Graziadio’s E2B program promotes innovation by partnering with industry leaders who bring knowledge and expertise to the table with MBA students who offer a fresh perspective,” said Lynda Palmer, E2B program director. “DFW Airport is a tremendous partner, contributing time and resources to aid Pepperdine MBA students. From the initial briefings and research to the final presentations, all parties benefited from the collaboration and creativity.”

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, critical thinking, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.