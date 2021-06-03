HPE Joins the Smart Africa Alliance

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Furthering its commitment to closing the digital divide and promoting digital inclusivity throughout the world, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced it has joined the Smart Africa Alliance.

To support the Smart Africa Alliance in providing affordable access to broadband services and information and communications technologies (ICT), HPE is engaging in several initiatives related to the development and deployment of national public clouds built in each participating country’s data centers.

“Digital inclusivity for all is only attainable by creating a digital infrastructure that supports all organizations and citizens, in every country of the world,” said Xavier Poisson Global VP, Service Providers and Cloud28+, HPE. “By joining the Smart Africa Alliance, HPE is helping to establish controlled cloud infrastructures and other digital transformation projects necessary to stimulate trade and commerce throughout Africa.”

HPE will lead or participate in a number of forthcoming Smart Africa Alliance projects, including:

Sponsoring a proof of concept for the Cloud and Data Center Project

Co-authoring a white paper on cloud and data centers

Sponsoring Transform Africa Summit 2021, which is the leading forum on digital transformation in Africa.

Delivering technical training through the Smart Africa Digital Academy

HPE is focused on leveraging its expertise to help make cloud, artificial intelligence, high performance computing and other advanced technologies available to more of the world’s citizens, regardless of geographic location. By creating innovative and accessible digital infrastructures, HPE and other organizations can lead the world into an equitable Age of Insight -- an era of new discoveries -- that can drive solutions to society’s toughest challenges.

About Smart Africa Alliance

Smart Africa is an alliance of 31 African countries, international organizations and global private sector players tasked with Africa’s digital agenda. The alliance is empowered by a bold and innovative commitment by African Heads of State to accelerate sustainable socioeconomic development on the continent and usher Africa into the knowledge economy through affordable access to broadband and use of ICTs. With a vision to create a single digital market in Africa by 2030, the Smart Africa Alliance brings together Heads of State who seek to accelerate the digitalization of the continent and create a common market. Launched in 2013 by seven (7) African Heads of State, the Alliance now has 31 member countries, representing over 750 million people and over 40 Private Sector members committed to the vision and the advancement of Africa.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.