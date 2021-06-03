We are WAVA! And it’s Time for Washington Virtual Academy Students to Succeed in the Next Part of Their Lives, No Exceptions!

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a school year like no other, Washington Virtual Academy (WAVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2010, will celebrate its graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony on June 6th at 4:00 pm.

"I am fond of quoting Lincoln, who said 'Our cause then must be entrusted to, and conducted by, its own undoubted friends - those whose hands are free and whose hearts are in the work - who do care for the result,'" said WAVA Head of School Summer Shelton. "We are WAVA, we care for the result of our students, and our students' achievements are something to behold."

This year, WAVA will graduate 244 students and will have 75 graduate with Honors. There are nine Valedictorians who will be honored during the virtual ceremony - Ashma’a Hatem Abdalla, Aiden Marcellus Davenport, Selma Fradi, Ean Wade Kingston, Tyler Gabriel Mathison, Mitchell Martin Milander, Madison Sierra Reznicki, Pierreje Manlap Villavicencio, Justin Ralph Thomas Whitney.

"I'm so grateful for WAVA and the life lessons I've learned from the teachers and counselors here," said Aiden Davenport, one of the Valedictorians. "We were fortunate enough to continue school without any interruptions and that was such a relief for me."

Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Washington and beyond including University of Washington, Western Washington University, Tacoma Community College, University of Arizona, Ottawa University, Middle Tennessee University, and US Air Force.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons— some were looking for a safe and healthy environment to school, and others were looking for more of a personalized and challenging academic experience.

WAVA students access a robust and rigorous online curriculum and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Washington Virtual Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Sunday, June 6th, 4:00 PM, Link can be found here.

