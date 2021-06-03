A Time to Celebrate the Students! Destinations Career Academy of Oregon Class of 2021 Ready to Move Forward

PRINEVILLE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a school year like no other, Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA), an online public school serving 9-12 grade students throughout the state since 2018, will celebrate its graduates virtually with a commencement ceremony on June 5 beginning at 3:00 pm.

ORDCA’s virtual ceremonies will be streamed live via their Facebook page. Students from Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR) will also hold their ceremonies at 3:00 pm. Their links are below.

“While other schools may have struggled with online learning throughout the year, ORDCA students never missed a day of instruction, which kept our students motivated, excited, and moving forward,” said ORDCA Head of School Sonimar Villegas. “And not only did our students stay the course, but they also earned valuable career training that will put the far ahead of their peers at the next level, in whatever path they choose.”

Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Oregon and beyond. This year, ORDCA will graduate 34 students.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

ORDCA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Destinations Career Academy of Oregon 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 5th, 3 PM. Info will be placed here.

WHAT: Insight School of Oregon – Painted Hills 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 5th, 3 PM. Info will be placed here.

