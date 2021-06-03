Eclypsium and SecureCraft Now Offer Enterprise Device Integrity Platform to Singapore and Malaysian Markets

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eclypsium®, the enterprise device integrity company, today announced it has partnered with SecureCraft PTE. Ltd, an authorized Singapore-based IT security distributor for Singapore and Malaysia. Leveraging its market expertise and existing network and channel outreach, Securecraft will lead the introduction of Eclypsium into local markets, and will provide regional support to system integrators and resellers for Eclypsium products and services.

With a continuously evolving global cyber threat landscape, global organizations and their enterprise devices have become increasingly vulnerable to risk. Through a single platform, Eclypsium’s technology manages the complexity of enterprise security across an organization’s many critical devices, with a comprehensive approach to device and firmware inventory, vulnerability management, and threat detection and firmware patching.

“As a distributor wholly focused on security solutions, SecureCraft understands the challenges and risks organizations face in today’s information-driven landscape,” said Yuriy Bulygin, Co-Founder and CEO of Eclypsium. “Threat actors’ capabilities are advancing and organizations require a solution that can holistically combat the growing complexities of cyberthreats. We are pleased to partner with Securecraft to extend our reach in Asia, to deliver Eclypsium’s device security platform and provide organizations the most comprehensive visibility and threat detection and response across all their enterprise devices.”

“SecureCraft is delighted to be partnering with Eclypsium to serve as a distributor of their leading enterprise-grade software platform,” said Ivan Lo, Group General Manager at SecureCraft. “We are eager to become an extension of the Eclypsium team and begin providing our customers in Singapore and Malaysia a leading product that can deliver the deepest, most complete visibility and control across a wide range of devices.”

According to Gartner’s Information Security and Risk Management Worldwide Forecast, last updated in Q4 2020, infosec spending in the Asia/Pacific market is expected to reach over $11.5 billion in 2021, and hit $15.2 billion by 20241. “Asia continues to be a key area of focus for Eclypsium,” said Doug Schultz, SVP of Worldwide Sales for Eclypsium. “We have seen great traction in the Singapore market since our entry and we expect to continue our expansion throughout the Asia Pacific region, to meet growing demand for our enterprise device integrity platform.”

For more information about the Eclypsium platform, visit www.eclypsium.com. For more info about SecureCraft, visit www.secureCraftasia.com.

About Eclypsium

Eclypsium is an enterprise-class device integrity platform for modern distributed organizations. It solves the latest and most potent device and supply chain integrity problems by identifying known and unknown devices throughout the enterprise, verifying current firmware and hardware against the world’s largest database, and fortifying devices through automated configuration control and updates. Eclypsium’s cloud-based solution is deployed in minutes, utilizing an organization’s existing staff and resources. Protecting Fortune 100 enterprises and federal agencies, Eclypsium was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Security Operations and Threat Intelligence, a TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor, one of the World’s 10 Most Innovative Security Companies by Fast Company, a CNBC Upstart 100, a CB Insights Cyber Defender, and an RSAC Innovation Sandbox finalist. For more information, visit eclypsium.com.

About SecureCraft

SecureCraft is a value-added security solutions distributor that believes in creating values among its customers’ business. With a team of committed and skilled security professionals, solely focused on Information Security, SecureCraft fully understands the challenges that businesses are facing in today’s information-driven world. Our vision is to be the preferred, best-of-breed cyber security and network performance, solutions’ distributor for end-to-end security products. For more information, visit www.secureCraftasia.com.

