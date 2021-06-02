Advance Auto Parts Expands Presence in the Pacific Northwest with 29 New Independently Owned Carquest Stores

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, announced a business agreement with Portland, Ore.-based Baxter Auto Parts to convert 29 stores across the Pacific Northwest to Carquest locations.

Store conversions are expected to begin in late June and continue through September. Baxter Auto Parts will continue to own and operate all 29 locations as a member of Carquest’s independent owner network. The stores will carry an assortment of leading name brand automotive aftermarket parts and products, including DieHard® batteries, which are owned and sold by Advance and Carquest.

This agreement further enhances Advance and Carquest’s presence in the western United States. In March, Advance announced plans to lease 109 retail stores in California formerly operated by Pep Boys and convert them to Advance Auto Parts stores.

“On behalf of the entire Carquest family I welcome Baxter Auto Parts to our growing network of independent owners,” said Junior Word, division president, Carquest North America. “For decades, Baxter Auto Parts has been a mainstay in communities across the Northwest, with a commitment to serving both Do-It-Yourself and Professional customers. Our Carquest team looks forward to a fantastic partnership with the Baxter group.”

Since 1936, Baxter Auto Parts has provided automotive aftermarket parts, products and expert advice to motorists across the Northwest. Founded by Ray S. Baxter and Wilma Baxter, Baxter Auto Parts is now owned by three families, each owning an equal third of the group’s operating companies, which includes 29 Baxter Auto Parts stores.

“Baxter Auto Parts is delighted to join Carquest’s roster of independent owners,” said Ken Moore, Baxter Auto Parts president. “We’ve long admired Carquest’s commitment to its owners, and the brand’s values of serving customers with care and speed resonates deeply within each of our team members. We are excited to unveil our rebranded locations and an enhanced mix of automotive aftermarket products while continuing to offer the same friendly, expert advice in each of the communities we serve.”

