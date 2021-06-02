NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to GCI Funding I LLC, Series 2021-1, Class A Notes and Class B Notes, a container asset backed security securitization. The GCI Funding I LLC master trust is designed to allow a special purpose entity and wholly owned subsidiary of Global Container International, LLC (“GCI”) to issue multiple series of notes. The Series 2021-1 will be the second series issued out of this trust. The Issuer currently has one series of notes outstanding, Series 2020-1 (the “Prior Master Trust Series Issuance”).

In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2021-1 Notes, KBRA anticipates affirming the ratings on the Series 2020‑1, Class A Notes and Class B Notes in the Prior Master Trust Series Issuance.

The securitization is collateralized by a portfolio of 162,596 containers, with a net book value of $572.8 million and their respective leases. The fleet is comprised of approximately 97.3% dry units, 2.2% refrigerated units (“reefers”) and 0.6% specials by unit. As reefers cost approximately $16,000 versus approximately $3,500 for standard dry container boxes, the Net Book Value (“NBV”) percentage of the portfolio that are dry units is 91.6%, reefers is 7.6% and specials are 0.8%. Approximately 69.3% of the collateral pool by NBV is on long-term lease with a weighted average remaining term of 6.5 years, while 30.7% of the collateral pool by NBV is on finance lease. None of the containers are on master lease and there are no units off-hire. The containers are young with a weighted average age of 1.3 years.

