Chegg announces “Uversity”: A Creator Community for Educators

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) announced Uversity: a platform for educators and faculty to share their education content with millions of learners on Chegg to help support their studies and enhance learner outcomes. The content will augment and enhance Chegg’s existing Chegg Study service that already contains 59 million step-by-step solutions.

“ Our vision is to create the world’s greatest library of effective, targeted, learning content to connect the world’s greatest educators with the largest, most diverse, most ambitious generation of students the world has ever seen,” said Dan Rosensweig, CEO and President of Chegg. “ Students are looking for reliable resources they can trust and learn from. That’s why we created Uversity, created and provided by leading academics to improve the quality and accessibility for the best learning materials to students around the world,” Rosensweig added.

Chegg research shows that 80% of students polled feel instructor-created materials are the most helpful to their success in their courses, and an equal number report that their ideal support site would offer a variety of ways to learn.

“ Chegg has always been at the forefront of putting expert content in the hands of students when they need it,” said Nathan Schultz, President of Learnings Services at Chegg. “ Yet today, many do not make their materials available beyond the classroom. For example, only 10% of STEM + Business faculty upload content online. Meanwhile, there are 100 million students who could benefit from an educator's passion and teaching expertise. They want to expand the number of students they can help, and have created unique, valuable, expert study materials that can be shared with millions of students through Uversity,” Schultz added.

Existing content on the Chegg Study Service received 356 million views in Q1 2021 alone. The Uversity platform will help to enhance Chegg Study by allowing educators to upload richer, deeper, targeted, supplemental materials such as study notes, videos, and practice tests to further support students’ learning on the service.

" One of the great ways to learn difficult concepts is to see many examples and explanations from different angles. The current generation of students have access to far more material than ever before, but they need assurance that what they are seeing is credible and high-quality. 21st-century tools designed to empower instructors who are carefully tailoring their own content for students who need help can be a game-changer in higher education," said Dr. Paul Kim, Associate Dean & Chief Technology Officer at Stanford Graduate School of Education, an advisor to Uversity.

Developed in conjunction with a panel of academics, Uversity is easy and simple to use. Educators will be verified, and, once accepted, can upload content in a variety of formats and the Chegg platform will match the content to students’ needs to provide additional learning support. Chegg plans to add a set of enhanced features including the sharing of content between educators. Initially, Uversity will only be open to accredited United States-based faculty, but content will be accessible to any Chegg Study users globally. Educators will be compensated for their content contributions and will retain ownership of their intellectual property rights and give Chegg certain limited exclusive licenses.

For more information visit https://www.chegg.com/uversity

