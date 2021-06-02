All-Female Skydiving Team Swoops into USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium for the NCAA Women’s College World Series Championship Finals

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Monday, June 7 at 6:15 p.m. CST, the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team, an elite all-female skydiving crew on a mission to amplify women’s initiatives, will perform a dazzling aerial display into the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium for the NCAA Women’s College World Series.

To kick off the National Championship games of the Women’s College World Series in spectacular fashion, the NCAA secured the all-female Highlight Pro Skydiving Team to entertain a full-capacity stadium set to host just over 12,000 fans and the two best college softball teams in the country.

The aerial performance will feature four female Highlight skydivers jumping one after another from an aircraft 5,000 ft above the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. Traveling at speeds upwards of 100 mph, the skydivers will soar through the Oklahoma City sky unfurling a grand display of pink streamers and majestic white smoke culminating with the skydivers swooping into the stadium for a dramatic landing onto the outfield as players line the 1st and 3rd base lines in preparation for the National Anthem.

The pink colored streamers were selected in honor of the 12th annual StrikeOut Cancer Night, traditionally held on this first night of the championship finals. Survivors and those fighting the disease will be recognized during the game.

“ What a thrill it is to be celebrating these leading women athletes who have deservingly earned their place in the spotlight,” said Melanie Curtis, professional skydiver and co-founder of the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team. “ And we’re not here simply to put on a pretty performance. This team was created to empower women to see and believe they too can do bold, brave things like skydiving, or whatever they are called to do. If we inspire just one person today, we’ve won. We’re glad to work with the NCAA at the Women’s College World Series to support this mission.”

The Highlight Pro Skydiving Team, comprised of women with an average 20 years in the sport and 200,000 jumps among them, formed with the goal to jump across America at events to elevate women’s initiatives and equality.

“ It was a no-brainer to work with The Highlight Skydiving Team,” said Michael Gett, Coordinator, Championships at the NCAA. “ Not only is watching a human in flight a powerful visual that takes the fan experience to another level, but Highlight’s commitment to inspiring young women is a mission we whole-heartedly support.”

The NCAA Women’s College World Series Championship Finals begin Monday, June 7 in a best-of-three series after which a national champion will be crowned. For information on attending the games visit here or for broadcast information visit here.

About Highlight Pro Skydiving Team

The Highlight Pro Skydiving Team, named for using their high-flying talents to highlight and amplify important messages, is an all-female team of 12 highly skilled skydivers cofounded by professional skydivers Melanie Curtis and Amy Chmelecki. All team members hold the United States Parachute Association (USPA) PRO Rating, meaning they can safely fly and land in challenging areas and in close proximity to spectators. The Highlight team mission is to inspire all women to live bold, brave lives of their own design in skydiving and beyond. The inspiration for the team began after learning about the tenacious women who led the women’s suffrage movement 100 years ago that secured women’s right to vote in America. In 2020, the team did a series of monumental jumps celebrating the 19th amendment centennial across America. In 2021, Highlight is focused on elevating women in sports through partnerships with Athletes Unlimited, NCAA and other organizations that support championing equality in all forms.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a membership-led nonprofit association of colleges and universities committed to supporting academic and athletic opportunities for more than 450,000 student-athletes at more than 1,000 member colleges and universities. Each year, more than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA championships in Divisions I, II and III sports.