Alen Air Purifiers Bring Clean, Shared Air to Restaurants Nationwide to Reduce Covid-19 Spread as the Nation Reopens to Inside Dining

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alen Air Purifiers, a leader in High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) solutions, today announced that it is helping restaurants and bars around the country reopen safely due to its top-of-the-line air purification technology. These air purifying units are helping schools, government offices and specifically restaurants, which have been the hardest hit since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic over a year ago.

Rosebud Steakhouse, a high-end, well-known steakhouse in downtown Chicago, equipped the restaurant with Alen’s air purifiers to further signal their priority of safety to customers and staff.

“We researched for weeks to find the right partner and the Alen system proved to be the safest, fastest, and most powerful air-purification technology available to minimize recontamination and cross contamination in real-time, without the use of chemicals or ozone,” said Angelo Eliades, managing partner at Rosebud Steakhouse. “Simply put, this is what our customers and staff deserve."

“Our focus at Rosebud Steakhouse is to provide the quintessential dining experience for our customers and that starts with the ambiance in the dining room,” said Eliades. “We installed Alen Hospital Grade H Air Filtration units so our customers could breathe easy and enjoy their meal with us. We want all our customers to feel comfortable while they dine with us and to know that we are doing everything we can to keep them and our great staff not only safe, but comfortable as well.”

According to the National Restaurant Association, more than 110,000 eating and drinking establishments in the United States closed for business—temporarily or permanently—last year, with nearly 2.5 million jobs erased from pre-pandemic levels. And restaurant and foodservice industry sales fell by $240 billion in 2020 from an expected level of $899 billion.

“We’re on a mission to make the reopening of America as safe and Covid-free as possible,” said Andy Graham, CEO of Alen. “Our purifiers decrease viral spread by capturing 99.99 percent of harmful particles to the level of 0.1 microns (smaller than Covid), and also protect against allergens, dust, mold, bacteria and other aerosolized viruses.”

Alen has installed air purification systems in prominent restaurants and chains as well as wedding venues as states prepare to reopen. Restaurants are investing in the latest technology that drives customer traffic and confidence while ensuring health and safety within their establishments. Additionally, cooking smoke irritation is a major concern for restaurants with indoor wood-burning ovens and grills in shared dining spaces.

Alen True HEPA (H13) air purifiers are lab-tested to capture Covid-19-sized virus particles and designed to circulate large volumes of air quietly. Some restaurants spend upwards of $100k installing technologies largely unproven outside of laboratories or operating rooms. HEPA filtration is the ideal solution and the world’s most trusted air-cleaning technology and it’s the only one Alen uses.

