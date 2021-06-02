Chopped Champion and Beat Bobby Flay Winner Cory Morris Joins Chicago’s Eat Purely as New Executive Chef

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eat Purely, Chicagoland’s premier meal delivery service, just stepped up its game with the introduction of new Executive Chef Cory Morris to its kitchen. No stranger to the culinary scene in Chicago, Chef Cory Morris honed his craft at Mercat a la Planxa, Rural Society, Ronero, Boleo, and most recently Nacional 27. He brings both culinary expertise and relationships with local farmers to bear for Eat Purely customers in this new role leading the kitchen and all of Eat Purely’s culinary efforts.

“I’m excited to be here because Eat Purely combines two of my passions in life--cooking and family,” said Chef Cory about his new role. ”I love the emphasis on local, and am excited to be able to work with some of my favorite local farms. I’m particularly thrilled to join Eat Purely during this time of year, when bountiful crops are coming to harvest with all the flavors and nutrition of the season.”

Chef Cory is a huge fan of midwest farming, and his emphasis on local and ability to bring real ingredients to life comes as no surprise to those who have followed his culinary career. Born in Salt Lake City, Chef Cory traveled the world exploring flavors and cooking techniques, particularly in culinary epicenters such as Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and France. In 2008, Chef Cory moved to Chicago to open Mercat a la Planxa as sous chef to Jose Garces – Iron Chef, James Beard-awarded Mid-Atlantic Best Chef, and Chicago native. Following this success, Chef Cory opened Rural Society, and then Ronero, before being named Chef de Cuisine at Boleo, and then Executive Chef at Lettuce Entertain You’s Nacional 27.

“The Eat Purely team is delighted to welcome Chef Cory to lead our culinary efforts,” said Kurt Keko, General Manager. “Beyond his renowned culinary expertise, Chef Cory embodies Eat Purely’s values and his leadership will help take all of our team’s efforts to the next level.”

Chef Cory Morris joins Eat Purely as Executive Chef on June 1, 2021. Eat Purely customers can expect to see his influence on the menu and culinary offerings over the summer weeks and months ahead.

Eat Purely is Chicagoland’s premier meal delivery service, with diverse and seasonally-rotating menus handcrafted from real ingredients and free from hormones, artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Meals are made from scratch, individually-packaged and chilled to retain freshness, and include ingredients sourced from local farmers and vendors. Eat Purely does not require a subscription and is the perfect solution for weekly meal planning among households across Chicagoland. Corporate catering is also available and businesses can customize menus to meet their company’s needs. Learn more about Eat Purely at www.eatpurely.com.