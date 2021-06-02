Facebook announces Messenger API support for Instagram, selects Pypestream as an early partner.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Messenger from Facebook is announcing the general availability of Messenger API support for Instagram at F8 Refresh. Prior to this announcement, Facebook partnered with Pypestream, a patented AI-powered customer engagement solution, to be included in a small number of select beta testers. Pypestream is adding Instagram messaging to the growing roster of channels it currently supports, which already includes Messenger.

With the launch of Messenger API support for Instagram, the millions of consumers that interact with or follow the Instagram pages of Pypestream’s clients can now message with these brands via Pypestream, converting consumer interest into direct sales. In an era in which customer service is increasingly becoming a competitive differentiator, Pypestream’s clients can offer an enhanced customer experience with greater flexibility by leveraging this unique capability. 90% of Instagram users follow at least one brand, and enabling easy messaging between Instagram users and the brand itself can strengthen brand loyalty and gain new customers.

“We are delighted that Pypestream is launching support for messaging on Instagram. The Messenger API for Instagram is now available for all developers who make it possible for brands to improve and enhance messaging experiences with customers,” said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships at Messenger. “By integrating the Messenger API for Instagram, businesses and developers can effectively scale messaging workflows to better own the customer experience and build more authentic relationships.”

Next-gen customer engagement

Pypestream is a cloud-based, patented AI-powered automation solution that enables leading brands to resolve customer issues instantly, on any channel, at any time. Pypestream’s platform resolves up to 90% of inquiries without human interaction, and offers 24/7 customer service at a much lower cost than traditional contact centers. Unlike other tools, Pypestream’s solution is built by a team of experts in just weeks, no IT resources required. Pypestream partners closely with companies to develop customer strategies, implement conversational design and natural language understanding, connect backend systems with API integrations, and deploy on multiple messaging channels. Pypestream offers continuous improvement, ideation, and optimization throughout the contract lifetime.

Headquartered in New York, Pypestream is expanding globally and has a rapidly growing customer base of Fortune 500 companies, including ADT, HBO Max, Chubb, Procter & Gamble, Shell, and SLING TV. Pypestream’s mission is to transform every business into a digital-first brand. www.pypestream.com