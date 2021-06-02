CUPE 339 Ratifies Collective Agreement with City of Nelson

NELSON, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 339 members ratified a collective agreement on Monday following 10 days of bargaining. The agreement includes two per cent increases over each year of the four-year agreement as well as improvements to benefits and other language. Members working at Nelson’s Youth Centre will see improvements to vacation, sick leave, and education leave.

CUPE 339 President Mike Stefiuk thanked the bargaining committee for their hard work and praised members for their work during challenging times. “ Our members work hard for the community of Nelson and are committed to serving its citizens,” said Stefiuk. “ We believe this is a fair deal that in part recognizes that commitment.”

The City of Nelson has also ratified the collective agreement which is effective retroactively from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2024.

CUPE 339 represents workers at the Youth Centre as well as 80 inside and outside public workers—who provide services for parks, public works, bylaws, finance, water and wastewater in Nelson.

