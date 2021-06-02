Spin&Give™ Online Resale Store Offers Kids Clothes from Celebrity Closets, With 20% Back to Select Charities

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shop celebrity closets for children’s clothes and accessories– newborn to age 17 -- at a new online shopping experience called Spin&Give™, which takes a fresh approach to resale shopping at prices up to 50% less than original retail.

Shoppers at ShopSpinAndGive.com can browse through gently used (and sometimes brand new) kids clothing donated from A-listers and other entertainment personalities, knowing that 20% of all sales go to the donor’s charity of choice.

Spin&Give was founded by Brittany Henley VanMatre, who realized how celebrities and other media personalities can be gifted so many clothes and accessories from friends and marketers that their children rarely get a chance to wear something more than once, or even at all. When Brittany became a mother, she decided to create an opportunity to address fashion sustainability with a service that could benefit both celebrities and consumers, and more importantly, keep clothing out of landfills.

“No matter how ethically something was made, it is still absolutely critical for all of us to try to extend the lifespan of quality garments,” said VanMatre. “And for our donors, it is gratifying for them to know that the quality clothing, much of it designer-label, will be appreciated by someone else while benefiting the environment.”

A few facts about the environmental impact of the fashion/textile industry:

Globally, 80% of discarded textiles are dumped in a landfill or incinerated. Clothing that ends up in landfills can sit there for 200-plus years.

The U.S. alone sends about 21 billion pounds of textile waste to landfills every year. And sadly, only 10-15% of donated clothing will end up in the secondhand market.

Online fashion resale shopping has exploded in popularity, as more consumers recognize the impact that fashion has on our environment. Spin&Give curates the best finds from the closets of its donors, offering items from newborns to teenagers for any occasion and season.

Spin&Give also offers shoppers the opportunity to be a part of the VIP donor community by agreeing to donate back their purchased clothes. The ReSpin Program then allows for a third or, in some cases, even a fourth lifecycle for the clothes, all the while raising money for important charities.