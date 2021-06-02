playAWARDS Game-Based Loyalty Platform Adds Sycuan Casino Resort and Singing Hills Golf Resort to Portfolio of Acclaimed Hospitality Partners

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--playAWARDS, the innovative loyalty marketing platform conceived by PLAYSTUDIOS, is now offering its global community of players a new collection of real-world rewards from San Diego’s Sycuan Casino Resort, including hotel stays, dinner and drink discounts, gaming, and lifestyle experiences that can be enjoyed throughout the resort. Additional golf and hotel rewards at Singing Hills Golf Resort, Sycuan Casino Resort’s sister property, will be added in the future. Players can earn these rewards by accumulating in-app loyalty points whenever they play any of the award-winning games offered by PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS recently entered into a merger agreement with Acies Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACAC, ACACU, ACACW) (“Acies”) which, upon closing, will result in the Company becoming a Nasdaq listed company under the ticker symbol “MYPS.”

In addition to delivering new rewards opportunities for players worldwide, the partnership unites the past and future of the iconic bingo experience. Sycuan Casino Resort first opened to the public as a one-room Bingo Palace in 1983, the first Bingo Parlor in southern California, and the game has been among the resort’s most popular ever since. PLAYSTUDIOS this year launched its first bingo app, myVEGAS Bingo, a high energy throwback to classic bingo featuring multiplayer gaming options. Together, both brands will build upon the unending popularity of bingo – preserving and celebrating the tradition, while introducing new players to the shared experience of modern bingo.

Owned and operated by the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, Sycuan Casino Resort was recently awarded “Best Casino” of 2020 by San Diego Reader, as well as “Best Poker,” “Best Bingo,” and “Best Casino Resort Pool” from the Southern California Gaming Guide Reader’s Choice Awards 2020. Additionally, the resort was awarded the prestigious AAA Four Diamond Rating for the second consecutive year. In 2019, Sycuan Casino Resort completed a $260 million expansion, which included a 12-story luxury hotel tower with more than 300 guest rooms and suites, as well as an expanded gaming area, new restaurants and bars, a full-service spa and fitness center, and a pool and gardens area.

Singing Hills Golf Resort, located just three miles away from its sister property, offers 54 holes of Ted Robinson-designed golf across 425 acres that boast panoramic views of the Dehesa Valley. The three courses, Oak Glen, Pine Glen, and Willow Glen, offer picturesque views of the massive green expanse, dramatically set off by enormous trees, striking rock formations and rocky, brush covered hills. Each year, golf enthusiasts flock to the award-winning golf resort, recognized as the NGCOA “Golf Course of the Year” and SignOn San Diego’s “Best Golf Course” for seven consecutive years. In addition to first-class golf, the resort offers 100 guest rooms and suites with stunning views, a dining portfolio that includes Red Tail Grill and Echo’s Lounge, and the Primrose Spa.

“It has long been our goal to partner with hospitality brands that define, and continue to evolve, the guest experience,” says PLAYSTUDIOS Head of playAWARDS Rob Oseland. “We have been tremendously impressed with Sycuan’s success in maintaining guest loyalty and satisfaction, and we’re proud to announce this new partnership.

“Together, we are introducing players worldwide to the unique entertainment, dining, gaming, golf, and leisure amenities that can be found at Sycuan Casino Resort and Singing Hills Golf Resort.”

Sycuan Casino Resort joined the playAWARDS portfolio of real-world rewards starting June 1, 2021. Players of PLAYSTUDIOS games – myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, my KONAMI Slots, POP! Slots, and myVEGAS Blackjack – will find Sycuan Casino Resort rewards by tapping the “Rewards” feature within the apps. Redemptions will temporarily be limited to eateries and amenities operating under state-mandated health and safety guidelines, with additional rewards to be added in the coming weeks and months. Additional golf and hotel rewards available for redemption at Singing Hills Golf Resort will be added in the coming months as well.

“PLAYSTUDIOS and playAWARDS have raised the bar for mobile gaming and loyalty marketing, creating an experience that delivers measurable benefits to its partners,” adds Tom McMahon, Senior Vice President Marketing for Sycuan Casino Resort. “Our team is constantly looking for new, innovative and exciting ways to differentiate ourselves from others in the market, and this partnership is another great example of that. We are delighted to showcase Sycuan Casino Resort’s best-in-class hotel and hospitality offerings to players around the world, and we look forward to welcoming them through our doors.”

Sycuan Casino Resort and Singing Hills Golf Resort join a growing portfolio of celebrated playAWARDS partners, all of which offer unique experiences in regions throughout the globe, including Las Vegas, Vancouver, Edmonton, London, Malaysia, and Australia.

PLAYSTUDIOS games are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

About playAWARDS

Created by award-winning game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, playAWARDS is an innovative, scalable, and cost-efficient loyalty marketing program that connects the world’s leading entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming companies with a valuable, highly-engaged audience of mobile and social gamers. By integrating branded content and promotional offerings into PLAYSTUDIOS’ portfolio of casual, free-to-play mobile apps, playAWARDS keeps its rewards partners top-of-mind while converting entertaining digital impressions into real-world brand engagement. The playAWARDS platform also provides partners with a powerful suite of management and analytics tools that offer deep, actionable insights into audience engagement and program performance.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 37 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, visit sycuan.com.

About Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan

Singing Hills Golf Resort is located in the serene Dehesa Valley, just 20 minutes east of San Diego. Our relaxing property features 54 holes of Ted Robinson-designed golf nestled among 425 acres of resort accommodations, Red Tail Grill and Echo’s Lounge, and the relaxing Primrose Spa. Each of our 100 guest rooms and suites features a view of the golf courses or swimming pools. Sycuan Casino Resort is a short three miles away and is accessible by complimentary shuttle. As San Diego’s only 3-course golf resort, Singing Hills Golf Resort invites you to enjoy the variety of golf and resort amenities we offer, in a picturesque, relaxing location. For more information, please visit www.singinghillsgolfresort.com.

