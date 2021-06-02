Harris Williams Advises Network Wireless Solutions on its Sale to Grain Management, LLC

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Network Wireless Solutions (NWS), a full-service distributor of mission-critical materials and logistics solutions to the wireless telecommunications industry, on its sale to Grain Management, LLC (Grain). The transaction was led by Bob Baltimore, Graham Gillam, Maury Nolen and Michael Tuohey of the Harris Williams Specialty Distribution Group.

“NWS is recognized throughout the telecommunications sector for its exceptional customer service, unmatched quality, and ability to quickly distribute custom cabling and materials to telecommunication customers—capabilities critical to the ongoing 5G buildout across the industry, that have underpinned the company’s growth, and are hallmarks of world-class distribution businesses,” said Graham Gillam, a director at Harris Williams. “It has been a privilege to work with Founder and CEO Jeff White, President John Hamilton, CFO Bill Elkin and the entire team at NWS on this transaction. We are excited to have helped them achieve an exceptional outcome for the company and believe they have found an excellent partner in Grain.”

“We continue to see investor interest in specialty distribution platforms, especially for top-quality companies like NWS,” said Bob Baltimore, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with the NWS team on this transaction and we look forward to seeing the company continue to capitalize on its success during this next chapter of growth.”

Jeff White, CEO of NWS, added, “We are incredibly proud of our team for all of the effort to get to this point. Harris Williams has been a trusted partner for NWS throughout this transaction and has delivered an excellent outcome for our team. We are delighted that we had the opportunity to work with Harris Williams and are thrilled to partner with Grain as we continue to execute and deliver on our strategic plan.”

Since 2012, NWS has provided a wide array of mission-critical services to the wireless telecommunications industry. The company has established itself as a critical partner to carriers, project managers, and general contractors through its expertise, quality of service, and ability to develop and deliver custom cabling solutions and equipment exactly when needed. By combining extensive industry knowledge, a disciplined focus on customer service and high-quality materials, NWS is a proven partner to keeping cell sites running smoothly.

Grain is a leading private investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, Grain invests exclusively in the telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum and cell towers.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across industry groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

Harris Williams’ Specialty Distribution Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including automotive and heavy duty aftermarket; building products; consumer; electrical and communications; foodservice; healthcare; industrial; and technology. For more information on the firm’s Specialty Distribution Group, visit the Specialty Distribution Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

