Reynolds Consumer Products to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Consumer ESG Conference

LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (“Reynolds,” “RCP” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: REYN) today announced that it will be participating in the Goldman Sachs Global Consumer ESG Conference on Monday, June 7, 2021. As part of the conference, Rachel Bishop, President of Hefty Tableware and Chair of Reynolds’ ESG Steering Committee, will participate in the panel “Plastic. What is the best way to drive change?” at 12:00 PM ET.

About Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

RCP’s mission is to simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. RCP is a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. RCP produces and sells products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware that are sold under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, as well as under store brands that are strategically important to RCP’s customers. Overall, across both branded and store brand offerings, RCP holds the #1 or #2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories in which it participates.

