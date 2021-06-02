LifePack™ Launches to Unite the Multi-Billion Dollar Video Game Industry to End Childhood Malnutrition

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To combat the ongoing global malnutrition crisis, The Eleanor Crook Foundation (ECF), a U.S. philanthropy dedicated to fighting global malnutrition through advocacy and research, launched LifePack – an initiative aimed at uniting the video game industry to end severe malnutrition by raising money through in-game purchases. Every 25 cents raised through LifePack will provide one life-saving Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) packet to a child in need. Three packets a day for six to eight weeks can bring a child back from the brink of death.

Malnutrition is responsible for half of all preventable child deaths under the age of five, and the global health crisis has disrupted efforts to bring life-saving services and programs to children in need. ECF worked with the social impact organization hive to create the LifePack initiative. hive has developed powerful campaigns including VOW to end child marriage, ONE’s Pandemica to raise awareness for vaccine equity, and #PassTheMic campaigns, with members who have helped to build (RED). Together, ECF and hive aim to save 1 million malnourished children.

“For millions of children around the world, malnutrition is not a game,” said William Moore, CEO of the Eleanor Crook Foundation. “Each year, malnutrition claims far too many lives and COVID-19 has made the situation even worse. The good news is that there are proven, scalable, and cost-effective ways to help children in need – and now everyone has the ability to join that effort, right from their own living rooms.”

ECF and hive worked with Thinkingbox to create a unique free-to-play game featured on the LifePack website. Inspired by retro arcade games, the game allows players to directly battle the enemy malnutrition in game. To celebrate the launch, gamers will be able to “unlock” a day’s worth of RUTF every time they play with a goal of unlocking 10,000 day’s worth of RUTF in the first week.

“Video game fans continue to inspire the world with their generosity,” said Geoff Keighley, CEO of The Game Awards. “LifePack is another example of a positive way for the gaming community to give back to the world and help fight malnutrition.”

LifePack’s first gaming partner is Tilting Point’s SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off. Until July 9th, players of Krusty Cook-Off can purchase in-game gem packs with proceeds going directly to providing life-saving treatment.

“We're proud to be the first partner to join LifePack,” said Samir Agili, Co-CEO and President of Tilting Point. “Child malnutrition is a huge global problem that the gaming industry is perfectly placed to tackle. We're excited to bring this opportunity to our gamers and call on the broader industry to join us. With the power of gaming we can save 1 million kids, and this is just the beginning.”

All of the money raised through LifePack’s video game partners goes directly to purchase life-saving RUTF. Action Against Hunger, a global non-profit with a longstanding commitment to fighting global malnutrition, will be the first implementing partner to distribute RUTF in eastern African communities.

“LifePack is an exciting way to get a new generation of changemakers involved in the global fight against hunger,” Dr. Charles E. Owubah, CEO of Action Against Hunger said. “We will be tracking the number of children we reach with this initiative and reporting back on the difference it makes. We are thrilled to have gamers by our side to help save more children's lives.”

Gamers can now download SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off on Google Play and The Apple Store to donate via LifePack.

To learn more about the malnutrition crisis and the LifePack initiative, please visit: Lifepack.org and follow @LifePackSaves on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About LifePack:

LifePack is an initiative aimed at uniting the video game industry to end severe malnutrition, the #1 killer of children. It's designed to work across any platform, any genre, any game, generating funds through in-game transactions. LifePack was developed by hive and the Eleanor Crook Foundation with the goal of rallying gamers and gaming companies to save one million lives. 100% of funds raised through LifePack will go to purchase and distribute life-saving treatment in eastern Africa. To learn more about LifePack and how to directly support the campaign, visit lifepack.org.

About The Eleanor Crook Foundation:

The Eleanor Crook Foundation is a growing U.S. philanthropy fighting to end global malnutrition through research, policy analysis, and advocacy. For over 20 years, the Foundation has worked to scale improved solutions to child malnutrition with the ultimate goal of saving children’s lives and enabling them to excel in school, work, and beyond.

About Tilting Point:

Tilting Point is a leading free-to-play publisher that powers up existing live games using deep marketing and product expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a user acquisition war chest. Founded in 2012, Tilting Point has grown to a staff of over 150 people with offices in New York, Barcelona, Boston, Kyiv, Seoul, San Diego & St. Petersburg. Tilting Point’s most successful games include Star Trek Timelines, Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest, and SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off. For more information on SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, follow @sponge-bobkrustycookoff on Facebook and Instagram, and @SpongeBob_KCO on Twitter.

About hive:

hive is a social impact consultancy founded by experts in strategy, policy, advocacy, marketing, and communications to help companies, organizations, and individuals create measurable and sustainable social impact. The hive Collective offers a vast network of experts in branding, communications, micro-financing, technology, design thinking, and other critical areas. A for-profit organization, 10% of hive’s profits are invested in women’s and girls’ empowerment initiatives. Clients include The Gates Foundation, the ONE Campaign, lululemon, and more. To learn more visit www.ahive.com.

About ACF:

Action Against Hunger is the world’s hunger specialist and leader in a global movement that aims to end life-threatening hunger for good within our lifetimes. For more than 40 years, the humanitarian and development organization has been on the front lines, treating and preventing hunger across nearly 50 countries. It served more than 17 million people in 2019 alone.

About Thinkingbox:

Thinkingbox is a global creative collective shaping the future of brands through craft and curiosity. Our diverse team partners with business at the intersection of creativity and technology. We champion collaboration to deliver authentic strategy and storytelling across our four key service offerings: digital, experiential, content, and social. Belief in the making.