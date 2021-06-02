Booz Allen to Support Office of Under Secretary of Defense with Advanced Data Analytics Platform

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) was awarded a 5-year, $674M contract by the General Services Administration (GSA) to maintain and support the exponential growth of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Advana data analytics platform to improve decision making across the organization. Advana, led by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller), integrates hundreds of business systems across the DoD – from financial and medical data to personnel and logistics – to make data widely accessible, understandable and usable. The platform is currently used by over 20,000 users spanning 42 DoD organizations in order to meet critical mission and business challenges.

Booz Allen will leverage cutting edge techniques and technologies in data engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) operations, data visualization and cloud computing to support the platform’s exponential growth. In doing so, our nation’s defense leadership will move closer to information dominance by having access to real-time, high quality, decision-grade data from across the enterprise.

“In response to increasingly advanced threats from global adversaries, the Department of Defense has placed a clear priority on enabling ready access to data and analytics across its enterprise so its teams can make faster, smarter decisions that benefit their business, operations, and mission,” said Leslie DiFonzo, an Executive Vice President at Booz Allen with expertise in technology services and business strategy, leading client engagements across the DoD and Joint Combatant Command (JCC) business. “We are proud to take part in helping the Department of Defense continue the meteoric growth of the Advana platform by providing full lifecycle IT support, Data Engineering, and Analytics capabilities.”

