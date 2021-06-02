Yondr Group Acquires 270 Acres in Northern Virginia to Develop Data Centers, a Key Milestone in its Americas Expansion Plan

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yondr Group, a global leader, developer, owner operator and service provider of hyperscale data centers in partnership with JK Land Holdings, LLC (JKLH), today announced they have closed on the acquisition of 270 acres of prime real estate in Loudoun and Prince William Counties, Virginia. The sites are expected to support the delivery of 500MW of critical IT capacity.

Northern Virginia is the largest data center market globally with over 1.2GW of total leased data center absorption to date. With close to 240MW of data centers currently under construction, Northern Virginia is home to some of the biggest cloud players and poised to grow by 13.8 percent in 2021.

“With our Americas expansion plan in full swing, being strategically located in Northern Virginia will allow our clients to access the country’s largest data center corridor,” said Éanna Murphy, Senior Vice President of Operations, Americas at Yondr Group. “Our partnership with JK Land Holdings and support from both county governments will allow our clients to grow at scale in this metro.”

“Demand for data centers continues to grow exponentially. With our leadership in real estate acquisitions and Yondr’s expertise in developing state of the art data center facilities, we look forward to partnering to meet the nation’s growing big data and cloud needs,” said Chuck Kuhn, CEO, JK Land Holdings, LLC, and Founder and CEO, JK Moving Services, the nation’s largest independently owned and operated moving company.

The new site is in close proximity to Northern Virginia’s major fiber path and power transmission lines. Yondr aims to have its first capacity ready for service in late 2022.

“The pandemic year has demonstrated the need to demystify data centers as businesses, educational institutions and the entertainment industry went primarily remote,” said Buddy Rizer, Executive Director, Loudoun County Economic Development. “The full impact of data centers goes beyond the physical infrastructure. We welcome Yondr to Loudoun County and look forward to working with them and our own JKLH as they contribute to the growth of the region and create a lasting impact on our communities and local residents.”

“Northern Virginia is one of the many milestones Yondr is working towards as we expand in the United States, Canada and Latin America, as part of our global scaling strategy,” said Pete Jones, Chief Development Officer and Founder at Yondr Group. “With projects currently under development in London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Jakarta, Indonesia and in multiple cities in India, the addition of Northern Virginia reinforces Yondr’s commitment to deliver data centers across five continents by 2024.”

About Yondr Group

Yondr Group is a developer, owner operator and service provider of hyperscale data centers. The company’s mission is to meet growing businesses’ data center capacity and technical real estate needs faster, more elegantly and with better performance outcomes than anyone else. As an organisation, Yondr self-funds, designs, delivers and operates hyperscale data center facilities globally. For more information, visit www.yondrgroup.com

About JK Land Holdings

JK Land Holdings, LLC—owned by the Kuhn family—seeks land acquisitions that can be sold, leased, developed, placed into conservation easement, or utilized by sister companies JK Moving Services and CapRelo, a global employee relocation and assignment management firm serving private and public sector clients. Over the past decade, JKLH has strategically redeployed more than 22,000 acres of its purchases into conservation easement, ensuring vulnerable vistas and habitats are preserved and protected for future generations. www.jklandholdings.net