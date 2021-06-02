Fullstack Academy and Cleveland State University Partner to Bring Accelerated Tech Skills Training to Ohio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fullstack Academy, a national tech education provider, today announced a partnership with Cleveland State University (CSU) to bring an accelerated tech skills training program to Ohio, which will qualify students for well-paying, in-demand jobs across the state.

The Cleveland State University Tech Bootcamps will help close the region’s skills gap by offering three unique tracks, teaching highly marketable skills in either cybersecurity, coding or data analytics in just 26 weeks. With LinkedIn reporting nearly 1,000 available entry-level tech positions across Ohio, graduates will be properly equipped and prepared to immediately enter the workforce.

“Cleveland is quickly establishing itself as an attractive market for tech talent as industry professionals continue to migrate to the region for employment outside of the traditional U.S. tech hubs,” said Mogan Subramaniam, President of Fullstack Academy. “From some of the country’s largest corporations to the state’s promising startups, several opportunities exist for those aiming to change careers and enter a growing industry. By joining forces with a reputable partner in Cleveland State, we are well suited to help Ohio continue to grow its tech presence in the Midwest.”

Ohio is home to some of the nation’s largest corporations including Progressive, Anthem Blue Cross, Nestle, Sherwin Williams, and Deloitte. Since many of these major organizations, among others, employ large tech departments to keep up with evolving markets, Burning Glass predicts the region will experience a workforce growth of nearly 25% in cybersecurity and 6-8% in coding and data analytics over the next decade. Further, recent LinkedIn data shows that Cleveland was the second biggest gainer of tech workers in 2020.

“Expanding our learning opportunities to help professionals further their education and meet the market’s needs is one of our top priorities, especially in today’s landscape where many individuals are looking to re-enter the workforce or embark on a new career path,” said Nancy Pratt, Executive Director of the Division of Continuing and Extended Education at Cleveland State University. “Teaming with Fullstack Academy will enable us to offer a proven, accelerated training program that enhances individuals’ skillsets and supports our region’s growth.”

The program, which does not require CSU enrollment, will begin accepting applications in early summer. Fullstack Academy will offer scholarships for CSU alumni, students, employees, and active military or veterans. Individuals can complete an interest form to be notified when applications open.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy is a coding bootcamp based in New York City. Founded in 2012, it offers web development and cybersecurity bootcamps at its Chicago and New York City campuses and online. Fullstack Academy also offers the Grace Hopper Program, an immersive software engineering course for women+ students, in addition to teaming with leading universities nationwide, including Virginia Tech and Caltech CTME. Graduates have been hired by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Fortune 100 firms, and startups. Fullstack Academy is a part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

About Cleveland State University

Cleveland State is a student-focused center of scholarly excellence that provides an accessible and exceptional education. A leader in innovative collaboration with business, industry, government, educational institutions and the community, Cleveland State is a critical force in Northeast Ohio's economic development.