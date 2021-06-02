Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Contract With CARRIERES NIVET for the Distribution of Low-carbon Cement on the Ready-mix Concrete Market

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, announces the signing of a contract with Entreprises NIVET to distribute Hoffmann Green cement for the ready-mix concrete market.

Hoffmann Green Cement will supply the concrete plants of Entreprises NIVET, a major player in the production and shipment of ready-mix concrete, with its clinker-free low-carbon cement. This partnership will allow Hoffmann Green Cement to cover the entire Paris and Center-West regions thanks to Entreprises NIVET’s 17 concrete plants divided among the following subsidiaries: Société Francilienne de Béton, Béton Logistique Maréchal, Béton et Matériaux de la Loire, Béton Technique de la Loire and Béton Technique du Vignoble.

This is the second contract Hoffmann Green Cement has signed with a network of concrete plants. This latest partnership marks the continuation of the Company’s development on the vast ready-mix concrete market. In France, almost 65% of the cement used is intended for the ready-mix concrete market, cement’s largest end market. This partnership will help deliver ready-mix concrete to players in the construction sector notably including building companies and real-estate developers who work alongside Hoffmann Green Cement.

This partnership reflects Entreprises NIVET’s desire to support its clients on the path to sustainable construction, of which low carbon is a major element.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “The signing of this latest structuring contract confirms our expansion on the ready-mix concrete market. We are delighted to be working alongside CARRIERES NIVET, an independent family-owned group focused on innovation. This partnership is also a wonderful opportunity to accentuate our presence in the Paris and Center-West regions of France and to participate in numerous major construction projects”.

“We have already been able to test the efficacy of Hoffmann Green Cement’s technologies following the signing of a technical cooperation protocol with SEDEP, a quarry and public works contractor and an Entreprises NIVET company. This new contract on the ready-mix concrete market is a mark of their competitiveness and their relevance in the face of the sector’s current challenges. We are thrilled with this new partnership that enables our commitments to sustainable and concrete construction to become immediately tangible”, adds Christian Lecloux, CARRIERES NIVET’s Chief Operating Officer.

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

About Entreprises NIVET

CARRIERES NIVET is an independent family group with more than 1,200 employees whose development is based on 7 complementary services: quarrying, public works, asphalt production and surfacing, production of ready-mixed concrete and emulsions, materials processing and recycling, control and test laboratories so as to offer global services adapted to customers’ expectations. With more than 43 branches and production facilities grouped together within 25 companies, CARRIERES NIVET has put in place an efficient organization combining anticipation and responsiveness with the aim of ensuring continuous long-term growth.

For further information, please go to https://nivet.fr/en/