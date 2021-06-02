Canidae Launches New Hiring Campaign with Talent Works to Handle Pandemic’s Consumer Buying Peaks and Fuel US Growth

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To meet the challenges the consumer product industry has experienced over the pandemic, premium pet food provider Canidae has built a flexible and resilient talent acquisition strategy with Recruitment Processing Outsourcing (RPO) provider Talent Works. The new strategy has supported Canidae as it has moved to meet a significant increase in demand in sales and marketing roles across the US and at its new Stamford, Connecticut headquarters, having moved from Norco, California in 2020.

Talent Works has worked with Canidae’s hiring managers to place candidates in several challenging roles, rising to what are unpredictable market conditions experienced by the consumer goods and product industry. The hiring model reflects Canidae’s ‘Full of Goodness: good for pets, good for people, good for the planet’ proposition.

The new RPO strategy is based on a direct sourcing model and will expand the company’s national team, supporting its continued growth. Talent Works is helping to navigate a complex hiring landscape for corporate roles in Connecticut, and field sales roles nationwide.

Talent Works is also implementing a new employer brand and awareness campaign and recruiting for Canidae manufacturing roles at the Pet Nutrition facility in Brownwood, Texas where the company researches and develops pet food recipes. Canidae is quickly becoming an employer of choice in this market among a competitive manufacturing candidate marketplace.

“We’re on a mission to make a difference to our consumers and the planet, and that starts with our people, who are the bedrock of our organization,” said Bret Furio, Candiae CEO. “We’re looking forward to our biggest year ever, and we’re pleased to be working with Talent Works. The team at Talent Works is managing a flexible and sustainable RPO strategy that is attracting and securing the talent we need, at Stamford, Brownwood, and across other locations nationwide. It’s reassuring to have Talent Works in place that will help us to grow as we navigate uncharted territory.”

Talent Works is working alongside the company’s in-house hiring team as it launches several new systems, new training programs and new applicant tracking technology to help drive the business forward.

“The value of this flexible RPO relationship for our business is that it allows us to focus on growth and success, not recruiting,” Karen Casey, Head of People and Culture, Canidae. “This future-proof, flexible RPO model has allowed for an ebb and flow in talent acquisition that has catered to the needs of the business, even amid a time of continuous change.”

“It is a perfect example of just how well the RPO relationship can work in terms of being agile and helping companies to reach out to the right talent when a natural talent pool may not be present,” said Jody Robie, SVP & Shareholder for Talent Works North America. “We’re enjoying supporting the team to help meet their new hiring requirements and seeing demonstrable results as the business grows.”