Verimatrix Integrates NexPlayer into Multi-DRM, VCAS and Watermarking Solutions

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced a technology partnership with Madrid-based NexStreaming. Verimatrix integrated the company’s NexPlayer multi-screen player SDK into the recently launched Verimatrix Multi-DRM Core solution aimed at video streaming service providers, content owners and operators looking to quickly set up a customizable, powerfully secured cloud-based DRM system while only paying for the capabilities and scalability they need at the time. Additionally, Verimatrix's client-side Watermarking technology has been integrated with the NexPlayer SDK.

The NexPlayer integration is also available to Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) customers, for both on-premise and cloud deployments. The result of more than 15 years of code development and improvement by highly skilled engineers, the integrated NexPlayer SDK addresses issues of complexity, security and video quality for any device, including Android, iOS, Smart TVs such as Samsung and LG, game consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation, and HTLM5 browsers. It offers unique code control that ensures viewers enjoy the highest quality, most secure and reliable playback experience across all devices.

“Working alongside innovators such as NexStreaming is a welcomed opportunity to add notable value to our customers that expect the best possible experience for themselves and their viewers,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “We’re pleased to integrate NexPlayer’s technologies in order to fully harness the reliability, speed and robustness of its media player offerings. The same user experience and controlled video playback features provided for set-top boxes and mobile devices can now be offered on most OTT devices for our customers – offering a powerful solution for device fragmentation.”

“Since the beginning, NexPlayer has been focused on the development of high-quality software while partnering with proven complementing technologies,” said Carlos Lucas, CEO at NexStreaming. “Verimatrix is a clear example of a partner providing technology with the highest levels of quality and support – which is what makes the company a perfect match for us. We look forward to continually optimizing our integrations with Verimatrix solutions to power some of the most advanced video services available.”

About NexStreaming

NexStreaming is the provider of NexPlayer, the leading Player SDK for premium OTT video apps, offering the best streaming video quality across all devices. For almost two decades NexPlayer has worked with the biggest names in entertainment to help them solve the problem of device fragmentation and the customization of the player to provide the most advanced video services ahead of the competition. NexPlayer is available for Android, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation, HTML5, WebOS and Tizen. NexPlayer develops unique features such as MultiView, that provides the industry’s only solution to enjoy multiple live streams synchronized across all devices. Visit www.nexplayer.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.