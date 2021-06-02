Foundations Investment Advisors Equips its Financial Advisors with Riskalyze

AUBURN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskalyze and Foundations Investment Advisors (Foundations) today announced an enterprise agreement to deliver more than 180 financial advisors around the nation access to Riskalyze's industry-leading risk alignment and portfolio analytics platform. With an expanding network of top independent advisors and firms serving clients in all 50 states, Foundations partnered with Riskalyze after identifying the need to standardize risk assessment workflows across the entire organization.

Foundations and Riskalyze are aligned in the belief that technology is best when it brings people together. Leveraging a risk solution to inform portfolio management and effectively discuss risk with clients and prospects is now table stakes for today's digital-forward financial advisors. The tailwinds of 2020's volatility have compelled investors to demand more frequent engagement from their financial advisors, and Riskalyze empowers all parties to engage meaningfully in those conversations.

"We're thrilled to work with Foundation and their incredible advisors in their client-first mission," said Aaron Klein, Chief Executive Officer at Riskalyze. “Their leadership has made it a priority to invest in the right technology and infrastructure to empower their advisors, allowing them to deliver exceptional value for their clients. Their meteoric growth is a case study in making those right decisions."

The agreement between Foundations and Riskalyze represents growing momentum for the Risk Number® and the Fearless Investing Movement in many of the country’s fastest-growing fiduciary RIA firms who are adopting the best technology to equip their advisors to succeed.

"We've been through evolutions with technology in the financial space. In my opinion, Riskalyze is a revolution," said Dan Biagini, Chief Distribution Officer at Foundations Investment Advisors. "Our advisors strive to be best-in-class, and Riskalyze helps validate the tremendous service they provide to their clients."

In addition to standardizing their risk tolerance questionnaire and portfolio alignment tools, Foundations' financial advisors will be equipped with the sophisticated analytics and research tools Riskalyze has become known for and a suite of tools for enhanced ways to engage with clients.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.riskalyze.com.

Foundations Investment Advisors

Foundations is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) based in Tempe, Arizona. As one of the fastest-growing RIA firms for independent advisers nationwide, they employ a team of skilled portfolio managers and provide professional planning services with an actively managed, risk-based focus.

To learn more about Foundations, visit www.fiwealth.com.