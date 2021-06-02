ActionIQ partners with Neustar to power identity resolution, data enrichment, and omnichannel activation

RESTON, Va. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, and ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) today announced a partnership across three critical capabilities: identity resolution, data enrichment, and omnichannel activation.

As part of the agreement, ActionIQ will leverage Unified Identity™, Neustar’s privacy-forward identity data and machine learning solution, to ensure the quality and accuracy of their client data. ActionIQ clients will be able to create cleansed and persistent audience profiles to improve customer acquisition volume and conversion rates, among other benefits.

“Having an authoritative, single source of truth for identity is foundational to brands ability to orchestrate a great customer experience across multiple channels,” said Tasso Argyros, Founder and CEO, ActionIQ. “Taking our partnership beyond identity resolution to include data enrichment and activation will provide our clients with a full suite of benefits that will deliver improved customer experiences and exponentially increase ROI.”

“The Neustar and ActionIQ relationship solves one of the toughest marketing challenges - providing a privacy-friendly yet accurate view of customers across devices and channels,” said Michael Schoen, SVP and General Manager of Marketing Solutions at Neustar. “Without this, personalized communication, effective media allocation, and a unified approach to marketing analytics is difficult, if not impossible. We’re happy to be a part of the solution and to be supporting ActionIQ as they solve this on behalf of their clients.”

The partnership will improve first party data quality, consistency, and provide valuable data enrichment from vetted sources. This will provide a more robust and defined audience graph to enable better performing and precise segmentation and modeling – and the ability to operationalize identities within ActionIQ.

Furthermore, ActionIQ clients can onboard their first-party data via Neustar Unified Identity to plan, activate, and optimize their audience-driven campaigns across channels. A true one-stop shop for data management, this partnership will enable marketing teams to seamlessly plan and execute their retention and acquisition strategies at a much faster rate – all while providing significant cost savings.

Launched in March of 2021, Neustar Unified Identity is the only data and SaaS offering that addresses marketers’ most significant customer identity challenges: maintaining accurate and enriched information about consumers and consistently activating that data across channels, for more personalized experiences. This includes identity resolution, data onboarding, enrichment, segmentation, and omnichannel activation.

Clients utilizing Unified Identity have already achieved:

4-5X increase in audience reach across media channels

30% increase in sales conversions due to higher audience performance

40% reduction of duplicate CRM records, resulting in improved customer data accuracy and reporting

20% reduction in data costs from consolidation of vendors

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk, communications, and security that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: home.neustar.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ is at the center of a data-driven revolution that is changing the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights, and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. We are helping brands like The New York Times, Pandora Media, The Hartford, Shopify, American Eagle Outfitters and others grow customer satisfaction and revenue. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com