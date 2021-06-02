Janus International Secures Contracts with Strat Property Management Inc. and SmartStop Self Storage to Implement Nokē® Smart Entry Solutions

TEMPLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janus International Group, LLC (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage industry, announced today that two of the largest independent self-storage owner operators in North America have signed agreements to implement its Nokē® Smart Entry (“Nokē Smart Entry” or “Nokē”) smart access control and security solutions. Strat Property Management, Inc., (“SPMI”), a real estate and management firm primarily focused in the self-storage and multi-family industries, and SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”), a self-managed REIT that owns and operates nearly 150 self-storage facilities, will be implementing the Nokē Smart Entry system across multiple properties in their respective portfolios.

“We are thrilled to partner with forward-thinking self-storage owner operators like SPMI and SmartStop as they look to provide a more modern, convenient, and secure experience for their customers,” said Christine DeBord, President of Nokē. “We’re excited these two industry leaders have chosen Nokē Smart Entry as their smart access control and security solution and are pleased to see such rapid growth and adoption of the solution within the industry.”

San Diego, CA. based SPMI has already implemented the Nokē system at multiple locations and have committed to equipping at least 20 percent of their 70+ store portfolio with Nokē® ONE (“Nokē ONE”) smart locks by the end of 2021. Additionally, SPMI has committed to replacing 5,000 existing unit doors with new Janus doors locks and replace 135 access control keypads with Janus’ smart “Nokēpads” to enable mobile access for customer convenience and enhanced security. Over the next three years, SPMI intends to have Nokē ONE smart locks at every location.

Don Clauson, Owner and CEO of SPMI, commented, “We look forward to refreshing our Texas and California portfolios by installing Janus’s best-in-class doors and innovative smart locking solution, as we believe that investing in our facilities is integral to delivering an excellent customer experience. We chose to partner with the Janus team on these projects because of their track record of providing industry-leading, high-quality doors and hallways as well as innovative smart security solutions. We know that the Janus team is always there to support us as we make value-add improvements to our portfolio. Janus has first class people and products and we’re committed to our ongoing partnership.”

Janus has also signed a contract with SmartStop to add approximately 5,000 Nokē smart locks across five new construction projects expected to complete construction in 2021 and early 2022. SmartStop is the tenth largest self-storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.7 billion of real estate assets under management, including an owned and managed portfolio of 152 properties in 19 states and Toronto, Canada and comprising approximately 103,000 units and 11.6 million rentable square feet.

Wayne Johnson, President and Chief Investment Officer of SmartStop, said, “SmartStop is committed to delivering cutting-edge technologies and unparalleled service to our customers across North America. As we plan our new construction projects, we are intently focused on building modern facilities that increase efficiency for our operations team and ease of use for our customers. We are pleased to install Nokē smart locks across five of our new developments and look forward to offering our customers a higher level of security and a more convenient storage experience through innovative technology solutions.”

Janus expects to complete its business combination with Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JIH) and become a publicly listed company soon after the special meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 3, 2021. Clearlake, an investment firm, is the largest shareholder in Janus.

For more information about Nokē, please visit: https://www.janusintl.com/products/noke.

ABOUT JANUS INTERNATIONAL

Janus International Group, LLC (www.JanusIntl.com) is the leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

ABOUT STRAT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Strat Property Management, Inc. is a real estate development and management firm that focuses on the multifamily housing and self storage classes of real estate. SPMI owns and manages more than 30 apartment buildings and complexes in San Diego, California and more than 65 self storage facilities in five states. For renters, SPMI strives to create an experience that is easy, convenient, and of incredible value. As an organization, SPMI works daily to equip its team of self storage and multifamily housing professionals with everything they need to grow personally and professionally. SPMI is based in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.stratprop.com.

ABOUT SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. (SmartStop)

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 400 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs. SmartStop is the tenth-largest self storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.7 billion of real estate assets under management, including an owned and managed portfolio of 154 properties in 19 states and Toronto, Canada and comprising approximately 104,000 units and 11.8 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 17 operating self storage properties in the Ontario, Canada, which total approximately 14,300 units and 1.5 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

ABOUT CLEARLAKE

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are industrials, technology, and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $38 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

ABOUT JUNIPER INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE: JIH)

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“JIH” or “Juniper”), is a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation targeting companies within the industrials sector. With $348 million in trust, Juniper was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Juniper’s management team has a proven track record of identifying market-leading technologies across the industrial spectrum, and an affinity for businesses with strong brands and mission-critical offering. The Juniper team has a robust network of relationships within industrial and investment communities built over 60+ years of combined industry experience, and a deep understanding of industrial trends. More information is available at www.juniperindustrial.com.

