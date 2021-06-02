Axio Announces Strategic Partnership with Impact Business Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axio, a leading cyber risk management Software-as-a-Service company, today announced their latest strategic partnership with Impact Business Technology, a leader in IT solutions designed to serve businesses. This partnership will utilize the Axio360 platform to allow Impact Business Technology to expand their security assessment practice into a more comprehensive enterprise risk management practice.

Axio360 brings together IT assessment, risk analysis, and mitigation strategy into a single platform, which is equally usable by the IT professional and business executive. The platform gives Impact Business Technology the ability to better communicate with their customers about the value of cybersecurity initiatives with an ROI that is based on data.

“We are proud to partner with Impact Business Technology and offer the ability to translate business risk into a language that business executives can understand. Our Axio360 platform will help Impact Business Technology’s customers build a comprehensive picture of the costs of a security incident covering all facets of the business,” said Brittany A. Bohacz, Director, Alliances for Axio.

Axio360 quantifies the potential impact of cyber incidents in financial terms and helps companies identify all relevant, potential cyber risks across business units and threat vectors that may not have previously been considered. The platform estimates all-in costs of exposure, using patented formula builders and pre-built models, and evaluates how specific controls and mitigations will reduce your risk. The outcome results in recommendations based on identified program gaps and the ability to report on your cybersecurity program and progress in the language that business leaders understand: financial impact.

“The aggregate of cybersecurity risk with insurance coverage in the Axio platform will be a strategic advantage for us and can open new business opportunities. By bringing in an insurance partner on our security assessments, we can now accurately identify, quantify, mitigate, and transfer those risks for the business to offer a comprehensive enterprise risk management solution,” said Neil Holme, Founder + CEO for Impact Business Technology. “Through this partnership, the Axio platform will provide us with the tools to show with certainty how new initiatives for IT security will reduce or eliminate risk and demonstrate a clear ROI.”

For more information about the Axio Partnership Program, please visit https://axio.com/partners/.

About Impact Business Technology

Impact Business Technology is a Managed Service Provider dealing with the IT management of companies nationwide. Through a robust suite of services, including outsourced IT services, help desk, data backup and disaster recovery, cloud computing, and networking services, Impact Business Technology brings solid solutions that keep systems running optimally so businesses can concentrate on achieving their outcomes with agility, speed and certainty.

About Axio

Axio is the leader in SaaS-based risk management software, which empowers security leaders to build effective security programs and quantify risk for responsible decision-making. Since 2013, Axio has been a trusted partner of the world’s leading critical infrastructure, manufacturing, and financial services organizations. Axio360 is the only risk management platform designed to align security leaders, business leaders, executives and Boards of Directors around a common set of benchmarks, performance metrics, and shared understanding of the most critical corporate risks.