 BevCanna’s Naturo Group Signs Distribution Agreement with Leading Eastern Canadian Distributor Koyo Foods

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Naturo Group has finalized an agreement with leading Eastern Canadian wholesaler distributor Koyo Foods Inc. (“Koyo Foods”). The contract will see Koyo Foods distribute Naturo Group’s TRACE line of products to retailers in Ontario and Quebec. Koyo Foods has also confirmed that it has received initial orders for the TRACE products from a number of retailers.

Koyo Foods is one of the largest health food distributors in Eastern Canada, with specialty in Quebec, and a portfolio of over 2,000 products. In addition to constantly expanding its distribution network, Koyo Foods is also well known for its reputable brand portfolio, including Earths Own, Thirsty Buddha, Bob’s Red Mill, Bragg, Gusta Artisanal Vegan, and Gardein.

“We’re excited to work with Koyo Foods, a leader in the Eastern Canada market,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “The breadth of their network and experience in working with health and wellness focused brands will prove invaluable to our Canadian expansion strategies. We’re also very pleased that Koyo Foods has already confirmed initial orders for TRACE products, thereby enlarging our footprint across Eastern Canada.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.

