R.J. O'Brien & Associates Selects Behavox for Advanced Voice Analytics to Improve Compliance and Risk Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, which uses AI to enable enterprises to organize and refine their data into actionable information that protects and promotes business growth, today announced R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, has selected Behavox to help improve the effectiveness of its regulatory compliance program and rapidly identify non-compliant activity to protect its reputation and culture.

" Compliance is an integral and ever-growing tenet of our corporate strategy, and the ability to analyze our own voice data is a key component to that strategy," said Chris Bove, RJO Chief Compliance Officer. " In a competitive and demanding environment, RJO selected Behavox for their machine learning capabilities that allow us to analyze our data across multiple languages, which was a key differentiator in our ability to reduce false positives while generating valuable data insights that fulfill our regulatory electronic communications and voice supervision requirements."

RJO will also be leveraging Behavox Voice to deliver award-winning accuracy and secure integration with all voice communication systems, as well as comprehensive search and analytics capabilities across varying levels of noise or multi-speaker complexity.

" Compliance risks come from different places in different languages, and RJO is the latest firm to leverage Behavox's multilingual enterprise solution to analyze their voice data to identify non-compliant behavior quickly and accurately before it results in industry fines, brand damage, and disruption to business continuity,” said Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer of Behavox. " Using Behavox's unprecedented voice transcription accuracy, and out-of-the-box machine learning-based scenarios, we are proud to work with RJO to solve real communication analytics challenges and enable more proactive compliance."

Behavox's multilingual enterprise solution covers the industry’s largest number of misconduct scenarios in several languages. Behavox enables clients to analyze data from more than 150 data types from internal communications, such as voice, email, text, social media, chat, and collaboration on a variety of corporate and non-corporate applications including Microsoft Teams, Twitter, WeChat, WhatsApp, and Zoom.

Behavox continues to attract new customers across the financial services spectrum, including global hedge fund Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, and private equity firm The Jordan Company, in addition to RJO. Behavox also recently introduced expanded data archiving capabilities via Behavox Archiving and unveiled groundbreaking research revealing the extent of illegal and harmful misconduct among corporate employees during the pandemic, reinforcing the context and urgent need for its solutions.

Behavox is an enterprise data company that uses AI and machine learning to enable enterprises to organize and refine their data into actionable information that protects and promotes business growth.

A trusted regulatory expert, Behavox provides Compliance, Conduct, and Archiving solutions that help global enterprises and financial firms generate valuable insights from internal communications like voice, email, text, social media, chat, and collaboration. Behavox covers more than 150 data types of corporate and non-traditional applications, including Microsoft Teams, Twitter, WeChat, WhatsApp, and Zoom, across multiple languages, conduct scenarios, and risk categories.

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Montreal, London, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Tokyo, Dallas, and Abu Dhabi. More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com.