Women’s Health USA and Concert Health Partner to Bring Behavioral Health Support to 500,000 Women Nationwide

AVON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Women’s Health USA (WHUSA), a national leader in value-based care and practice management services for the women’s health sector, and Concert Health, a leading behavioral health medical group, today announced a partnership to deliver Collaborative Care – an evidence-based model for identifying and treating patients with behavioral health needs – to women across the U.S. The partnership will make these services available to the patients of WHUSA’s 650 providers across 130 centers in five states.

For the one in seven pregnant women affected by anxiety or depression, this partnership is designed to get them the support they need. Women of childbearing age are at an increased risk for maternal mental health conditions, with perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs) being the number one complication of pregnancy and childbirth. According to a recent study, more than half of perinatal women with a depression diagnosis currently do not get the treatment they need, costing the country $14.2 billion annually – or an average of almost $32,000 for every mother-child pair affected but not treated.

WHUSA’s OB-GYNs will now be able to provide patients immediate access to Concert’s expert Behavioral Care Managers and Psychiatric Consultants. These specialists work directly with practices to connect with patients within 24 hours from the privacy of their homes, develop behavioral health care plans, and collaborate with providers to review patient progress and make any necessary adjustments. Through this partnership, the three main issues impacting patient access – cost of care, delayed appointment availability, and traveling with a new baby – are solved. The partnership will expand in 2021 across WHUSA’s provider footprint in Connecticut, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, and Massachusetts.

“Our partnership with Concert Health creates a sustainable bridge for a traditionally broken referral pattern in women’s health. The limited access to behavioral health support has long been problematic for OB-GYNs and significantly impacts new moms suffering from postpartum depression or other mental health challenges associated with pregnancy,” said Matthew Saidel, M.D., chief medical officer of WHUSA. “Pivoting from a lack of qualified behavioral health specialists to having a strong network of trusted Concert Health providers available to both providers and patients is groundbreaking. We are continuing on our patient-centered, value-based care path to strengthen the continuum of care for women.”

Integrating behavioral health clinicians directly into primary care and women’s health practices enables physicians to provide timely, patient-centered care that addresses both mental and physical health. Per recent research, the Collaborative Care model has been found to decrease depression symptoms by 50 percent, promote higher medication adherence, and increase satisfaction of care. By bringing together WHUSA and Concert’s expertise, over 60 percent of patients have seen their symptoms of depression or anxiety reduce by half within the first 90 days.

“Women’s Health USA is redefining what it means to deliver high quality women’s healthcare for hundreds of thousands of women across the country,” said Virna Little, LCSW, PsyD, co-founder and chief operating officer of Concert Health. “We are excited to bring much-needed behavioral health support to their OB-GYNs with Collaborative Care. Through these services, Concert Health has already delivered care to more than 1,000 WHUSA patients, and we look forward to further transforming the standard of care for women’s health together.”

Early intervention has been shown to have a significant impact on the severity of depressive episodes, and it is now recommended that all women be screened for PMADs as a routine part of care. Physicians can screen women aged 13 and up at any medical visit, including an annual well woman visit, a perinatal visit, an adolescent visit, or during a mental health visit. This service is covered for patients aged 13 or over without a copay, enabling access for women from all socioeconomic backgrounds.

Once a patient is identified through evidence-based screening tools, a WHUSA OB-GYN will refer them to a licensed Concert Health Behavioral Care Manager for care and treatment. The Behavioral Care Manager will continue to collaborate with the OB-GYN to review patient progress and adjust treatment plans. Psychiatric Consultants will also review patient progress and make treatment recommendations directly in the medical record.

About Women’s Health USA

Women’s Health USA is a provider of value-based care and practice management services to more than 650 women’s health providers across the U.S. With a unique focus on women, Women’s Health USA is an influential player in the development of new cost effective, value-based modes of care delivery. For 22 years, the company has successfully implemented innovative growth strategies and driven streamlined operational costs, payer alignment, ancillary services development, brand development strategies and risk management services. Its unique partnership model enables women’s health groups to operate independently, while leveraging the resources and influence of a national organization. If you would like more information about this, please contact Leslie Stedman at 860.678.3400 or lstedman@whusa.com.

About Concert Health

Concert Health is building America’s best and largest behavioral health medical group. Through Collaborative Care, an evidence-based model for treating depression and anxiety in primary care settings, Concert makes it easy for primary care and women’s health physicians to deliver high-quality behavioral health care and improve clinical outcomes. Concert’s turnkey behavioral health services, which include an expert clinical team and a powerful technology platform, are available through partnerships with medical groups and health systems in eight states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina. To learn more about Concert Health’s approach, visit concerthealth.io.

Concert Health, Inc. is an administrative and managerial services company affiliated with several professional corporations that deliver medical services. Together, these organizations operate under the “Concert Health” brand.