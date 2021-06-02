Emergn and edX Launch “Introduction to Agility: Beyond Methodologies” Course

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emergn, a global digital business services firm helping companies deliver valuable products and customer experiences faster, today announced the company has partnered with edX to bring its “Introduction to Agility: Beyond Methodologies” course to the edX platform.

Founded in 2012 by MIT professor Anant Agarwal and his colleagues at Harvard and MIT, edX is the premier nonprofit online learning platform that supports learners at every stage. edX now has more than 3,000 courses, 38 million users and 168 partners.

The course is based on Value, Flow, Quality® (VFQ), Emergn’s proprietary work-based education approach to building products that customers love, used by hundreds of organizations globally, including Fortune 500, FTSE 100 and Global 2000 companies such as Walmart, BBC, GSK and iRobot.

“The past year has shown just how critical the ability to anticipate and adapt to change is to the success of any organization,” said Alex Adamopoulos, founder and CEO, Emergn. “The power of learning is core to everything we do at Emergn, which makes edX the perfect partner to share our approach to improving the way people and companies work, forever.”

The introductory course will offer a unique way to approach Agile methodologies, tackling why they are often misunderstood and how to make them work better for course participants and their teams. Learners will leave the course with practical guidance that can be applied immediately, leading toward better, more impactful outcomes. The fundamental principles and practices covered in the course are key for product teams, but people working in all company departments, whether product, finance, marketing, IT or HR, can bring new and tangible skills to their role after completing the course.

“Emergn’s expertise comes directly from years of working with some of the most respected companies across the globe to transform how they develop their best ideas into valuable products and customer experiences, and that makes them uniquely qualified to offer this course,” said Anant Agarwal, founder and CEO, edX. “Emergn’s belief in the immense power of learning makes them a natural addition to the edX network and I look forward to furthering the edX mission together.”

Emergn’s free “Introduction to Agility: Beyond Methodologies” course launches on June 14th. To learn more and register for the course at no cost, visit: https://www.edx.org/course/emergn-introduction-to-agility-beyond-methodologies. To learn more about Emergn, visit www.emergn.com.

About Emergn

Emergn’s mission is to improve the way people and companies work. Forever. The digital business services firm helps some of the world’s most respected businesses—including Fortune 500, FTSE 100 and Global 2000 companies—develop and deliver their most promising ideas into valuable digital products and customer experiences faster. Emergn offers product innovation, enterprise transformation, experience design, product development, intelligent automation, and data and analytics capabilities. Through its educational platform VFQ, the industry’s only work-based learning approach to scaled digital transformation, Emergn helps global enterprises and individual learners alike build agility into their way of working and deliver value at pace. Emergn has a strong presence in over a dozen countries, with its U.S. headquarters in Boston and EMEA headquarters in London. For more information, visit Emergn’s website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About edX

edX is the education movement for restless learners. Together with our founding partners Harvard and MIT, we’ve brought together over 38 million learners, the majority of top-ranked universities in the world, and industry-leading companies onto one online learning platform that supports learners at every stage. And we’re not stopping there—as a global nonprofit, we’re relentlessly pursuing our vision of a world where every learner can access education to unlock their potential, without the barriers of cost or location. To learn more, please visit www.edx.org or check out our Impact Report here.