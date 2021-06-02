Nimble CRM Partners with Reliance Network to Revolutionize Real Estate Sales Engagement

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nimble, the simple CRM for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace teams, announced today that they have partnered with Reliance Network, a website design agency and custom software developer for leading independent real estate brokerages. Reliance Network empowers many of the world's most prestigious luxury brands with designer websites, marketing automation, and CRM.

Nimble CRM Personalizes Real Estate Sales Outreach to Help Close Deals

Reliance Network helps real estate agents build designer websites, as well as capture and nurture leads from various sources. Nimble is an award-winning CRM that makes it easy to build and nurture client relationships by building rich and automatically enriched contact records. All communications and calendar appointments are automatically tracked and can be accessed inside of agent’s inboxes, mobile phones, and everywhere on the internet via Nimble’s inbox and browsers extensions.

“We set out to locate a class-leading CRM for our power users that was easy to use, personal and flexible. What we found was Nimble and its abilities to deliver business lead enrichment that turns every agent’s database into a sales prospecting engine,” said Sean McRae, CEO of Reliance Network. “Reliance Network + Nimble is a joint effort to help every agent and team generate more lead opportunities, cultivate stronger relationships, and meet their GCI goals in less time.”

Nimble CRM enables a more personalized approach to engaging leads acquired through the Reliance Network platform by enriching contact records with the business insights needed to send highly targeted, trackable emails at scale while still appearing as a one-to-one personalized communication that is sent from work/personal email address.

Supercharge Your Real Estate Business Growth with Nimble + Reliance Network

Unify Contacts - Nimble automatically builds and updates itself by combining contacts across platforms into one unified relationship manager enriched with the business insights needed to take action.

Enrich Leads - Nimble enriches leads discovered through Reliance Network with details about who they are, where they work, where they’re from, their interests, and their complete social profile.

Access CRM Everywhere - Nimble makes it easy to access all the important information about contacts directly from inbox, anywhere on social media or on the web, as well as in cloud-based apps.

Prospect New Leads Smarter, Better, and Faster - Nimble automatically captures new leads from anywhere on the web and syncs them with Reliance to make the most out of every opportunity.

Leverage Group Email Marketing, Tracking, and Analytics - With Nimble, it is much easier to further nurture relationships with leads acquired through Reliance Network by sending personalized, trackable outreach to groups or individuals based on targeted segments built by using social and business insights.

Successfully Manage Your Sales Pipeline - Users of Nimble can create unlimited pipelines and hone in on reports to track the opportunities uncovered through Reliance Network.

Stay up to Date with an Intuitive Relationship Dashboard - Nimble’s Today Page dashboard allows individuals and teams to scan their sales pipeline, tasks, calendar appointments, and track priorities to build relationships with the contacts that matter the most.

“The best real estate agents research prospects before engaging to better prepare to solve customers’ needs. Unfortunately, most agents don’t prepare because it's too much work,” said Jon Ferrara, CEO & Founder of Nimble. “Nimble helps Reliance Network Real Estate Agents close more business by making sales prospecting and engagement fun and easy!”

“I needed a CRM that would help me ensure that all my important real estate contacts from Reliance and their information are in one place to help me ensure proper, timely follow-ups. Nimble does not only that, but it also finds additional social and contact information for my contacts,” said Jason Decker, Real Estate Agent at RE/MAX United.

ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the leading global provider of simple, smart CRM for small business teams using Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace. It combines the strength of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, pipeline management, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship manager that delivers valuable company and contact insights – everywhere you work. Nimble has been named “Market Leading CRM for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use” for nine consecutive years, CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, and #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the ninth consecutive time.

ABOUT RELIANCE NETWORK – Reliance Network is a privately owned and operated marketing and software engineering firm based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Reliance Network takes great pride in being 100% Made in America, providing meticulous design standards and exceptional reliability for their clientele’s websites and marketing automation systems. Today Reliance Network powers over 200 of real estate’s top luxury and independent full-service brokerages across more than 700 MLS boards. Reliance Network’s services span the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and resort communities in Mexico and Central America with natural language translation and support for over 20 of the world’s top currencies. Learn more about Reliance Network here: www.reliancenetwork.com.