Mommy’s Bliss Partners With Swander Pace Capital

RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mommy’s Bliss, Inc. (“Mommy’s Bliss”), an all-natural, over-the-counter health and wellness brand for babies, kids, moms, and moms-to-be, has announced a partnership with Swander Pace Capital (“SPC”), a leading private equity firm specializing in consumer product companies. Mommy’s Bliss was founded in 1999 by Roshan Kaderali, mother of three, who introduced Gripe Water, an herbal digestive supplement for infants, to the United States while working in the medical field as a pediatric nurse, midwife, and doula. The Mommy’s Bliss product line now includes more than 40 wellness products for families, focusing on digestive support, probiotics, vitamins, sleep support, and immunity products.

"We are thrilled to partner with CEO Yasmin Kaderali and the rest of the Mommy’s Bliss team. Mommy’s Bliss markets unique, high-quality, readily available products created by and for moms. Their ability to connect with and capture the trust of parents is compelling, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to build off their momentum in order to help families stay healthy and thrive," said Swander Pace Capital Managing Director, Corby Reese.

“For twenty-two years we have been on a mission to help moms everywhere bond with their babies and children by creating high-quality, trusted products incorporating effective ingredients from around the world. We recently expanded our reach to pregnant and postpartum moms, combining our mommy wisdom and innovation to create products that truly meet the needs of all moms. We are excited to partner with Swander Pace Capital, which has deep experience in the consumer product sector, to help us continue our growth, drive further innovation, and take our mission to an even higher level,” explained Yasmin Kaderali, CEO of Mommy’s Bliss.

“Mommy’s Bliss has fostered an extremely loyal and passionate consumer following across several exciting categories. The Company is an excellent complement to our existing and previous investments in the health and wellness sector,” said Swander Pace Capital Senior Vice President, Alex Litt.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. acted as financial advisor to Mommy’s Bliss.

Mommy’s Bliss Company

Mommy’s Bliss was founded by Roshan Kaderali, a mom and pediatric nurse, midwife, and doula who had used Gripe Water to ease infant colic and fussiness for years while working in Scotland. The company creates products to soothe babies with digestive issues and has expanded its expertise to support kids' digestive health, sleep, and immunity. For more information, visit https://mommysbliss.com/.

Swander Pace Capital

Swander Pace Capital (“SPC”) is a private equity firm that invests in companies that are integral to consumers’ lives. Representative investments include Renew Life, Bragg Live Food Products, Swanson Health Products, Clarion Brands, Aden & Anais, HALO, Merrick Pet Care, Kicking Horse Coffee, J.R. Watkins, Monistat, and other leading brands. The firm partners with management teams to help build companies to their full potential. With offices in California, New Jersey, and Ontario (Canada), SPC has invested in more than 50 companies and raised cumulative equity commitments of approximately $1.8 billion since 1996. For more information, visit www.spcap.com.