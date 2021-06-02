Kymeta Achieves ISO 9001 Certification For Global Quality

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com), the communications company making mobile global, is proud to announce it has received ISO 9001:2015 certification. ISO 9001:2015 is the world's most widely recognized quality management standard. This standard was selected to validate Kymeta’s quality management system specifically to meet the quality expectations and requirements of Kymeta’s customers, partners, and suppliers.

The International Organization for Standardization developed the ISO 9001:2015 standard to standardize quality management systems across multiple industries. Setting the bar for quality management system performance, ISO certification validates Kymeta has the right processes in place to support the wider business strategy. Focus on risk-based thinking and accountability in all organizational processes helps to improve communications, efficiency, and implementation of continuous improvement.

“The Kymeta culture is built on commitment to both our customers and our employees,” said Walter Berger, President, and COO at Kymeta. “We want to build quality into every process, and every employee is responsible for quality. We are deeply committed to the timely delivery of reliable, high-quality products and services, delighting our customers, and providing superior customer support. Through the ISO 9001:2015 certification, Kymeta has validated its quality management system to provide the processes necessary to support our commitment.”

The road to certification requires both time and dedication on behalf of all Kymeta employees. After a year of significant growth, even during the disruptions caused by COVID-19, Kymeta moved toward enhancing corporate policies, procedures, and tools to ensure scalable and repeatable delivery of high-quality products and services.

Kymeta’s quality management system helps ensure that Kymeta customers, partners, and suppliers receive consistent, high-quality products and services, which in turn brings many business benefits. Kymeta supports connectivity services by design and assembly of flat panel satellite terminals. The quality management system helps drive the maturity of major processes such as customer service, new product introduction, connectivity services, supply chain activities, and manufacturing as examples. Kymeta’s QMS brings a clear, actionable, and thorough approach to the vital components of a successful mission-first organization and positions Kymeta well for the next round of corporate growth.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is unlocking the potential of broadband satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for comms on the move and making mobile global. Lepton Global Solutions, a Kymeta company, hosts the company’s satellite connectivity solutions and offers unique, complete, and turnkey bundled solutions to the market based on best-in-class technologies and tailored customer-centric services that meet and exceed customer mission requirements. These solutions in tandem with the company’s flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta Connect™ services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy – for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com.