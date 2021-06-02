605 Extends and Expands Agreement with Charter Communications

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--605, a leading television and cross-platform measurement, analytics, and attribution company, and Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand, today announced that they have reached an agreement to extend their existing viewership data licensing agreement into 2031. The agreement also includes a commitment by Charter to purchase a wider portfolio of specific 605 products and services on an annual basis.

“We’re greatly looking forward to Charter’s utilization of 605’s products and services to demonstrate the value of the capabilities we have worked so hard to introduce to the marketplace,” said Kristin Dolan, founder and CEO of 605. “As we enter our fifth year of partnership with Charter, we are very pleased to have reached an agreement that enables us to utilize their rich data set, in conjunction with our other data partners, to further advance measurement, analytics and attribution through our industry-leading products, 605 PLATF0RM and 605 IMP4CT. This enhanced relationship positions our company well for continued growth and success.”

“We are excited to extend and expand our relationship with 605,” said Tom Montemagno, EVP, Programming Acquisition and Charter’s representative on the 605 Board of Directors. “605’s capabilities have allowed us to revolutionize our approach to advertising sales and will continue to be instrumental as we provide clients with the best possible ability to reach targeted audiences. We will be working with 605 to inform our own marketing efforts around content and for our products and services. As the future of our industry changes, there is no substitute for high-quality insights. With 605 we can be certain that we have the right data tools and solutions to ensure advertising delivers a real and meaningful return for Charter and our clients.”

Since its founding in 2016, 605 has emerged as a leading television and cross-platform measurement, analytics, and attribution company with a strong base of clients across programming, consumer brands and advertising agencies. The company has a range of products and services that are licensed or used on a fee-based project level that include the full-funnel audience attribution platform 605 IMP4CT, next-generation TV measurement and audience analytics solution 605 PLATF0RM, and tablet-based web application 605 DR1VE that use anonymized and aggregated subscriber viewing data combined with third-party consumer data to target specific consumer attributes and generate plans in real-time.

About 605:

605 is an independent TV measurement and analytics firm that offers advertising and content measurement, full-funnel attribution, media planning, optimization, and analytical solutions on top of our deterministic TV viewership dataset covering more than 22 million households across all 210 U.S. markets. 605’s multi-source viewership dataset offers whole-home TV viewing visibility by combining the best attributes of set-top box and ACR data. 605 is unique in that its multi-source viewership dataset supports 100 percent deterministic audience data activation at the household level while being reportable second by second with currency grade national and local projections methodologies, all in a privacy compliant manner.

605 is a leader in the advertising data technology industry with respect to viewing data and its methodology and protocol development, system performance and customer support expertise. An independent audit and review performed by KPMG LLP found that 605 achieved service organization control 3 (“SOC 3”) compliance with its Audience App product, built for Charter Communications. For more information visit: 605.tv

About Charter:

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

