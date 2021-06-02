GoFor and Speebly Partner to Increase Driver Safety with Voice Assist Technology

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoFor Industries, North America’s leading marketplace for last mile, on-demand and same-day delivery and logistics, today announced a partnership with Speebly, a leader in voice assistant technologies, to increase driver safety by providing drivers with voice-assistance via the GoFor Driver App. The speech-enabled feature will be available to all GoFor drivers in the United States and Canada, allowing them to speak commands into their mobile device. The voice-assist technology will reduce the need for touch control and keep delivery drivers’ focused on fast, efficient and safe deliveries.

“Our drivers and their safety is a top priority at GoFor, especially as we continue to expand our markets of operation and put more delivery vehicles on the road,” said Brad Rollo, CEO at GoFor. “By integrating the Speebly technology into our mobile app, our intention is to provide our GoFor drivers with best of breed tools to perform their jobs safely. Now our drivers can provide the same reliable service to customers with a reduced risk of distracted driving and the added benefit of reaching the drop-off location faster through hands-free intelligence.”

Driver Voice Assist is a speech-enabled feature that allows the driver to speak commands to their phone, ensuring that data point requests are low-touch, preventing drivers from taking their hands off the wheel and keeping their eyes on the road. The voice agent features seven recognized phrases, such as pick-up and drop-off address, contact information and delivery description.

“We’re excited to provide GoFor drivers with the voice recognition technology that is a safer alternative to touch controls,” said Eric Sauvé, Chief of Product and User Experience at Speebly. “With Voice Assist, drivers are less likely to be distracted, while voice prompts allow for fast confirmation of delivery status, giving end customers greater visibility into the delivery window and making turn-around time faster for drivers.”

The integrated tool, developed by Ontario-based voice technology provider Speebly, is available in both iOS and Android versions of the GoFor Driver App. The Driver Voice Assist feature will be available for download to all GoFor delivery drivers on June 3rd.

For more information on GoFor, please visit www.gofordelivers.com.

About GoFor

"Get it Delivered Now"—that’s the GoFor promise. GoFor delivers any package, small to big and bulky, locally within three hours. The Ottawa, Ontario, Canada-based company helps North American businesses of all sizes get their products into the hands of customers faster and works with some of the biggest names in the retail, construction, and supply-chain industries. Small companies can use GoFor’s outsourced truck fleets and web-based scheduling solutions. Large businesses can supplement and scale their own existing fleets, and link to GoFor’s logistics platform. The result is efficient, cost-effective delivery servicing today’s "I want it now" online customer. For more information on GoFor, visit www.gofordelivers.com. To read more about GoFor’s recent announcements, visit www.gofordelivers.com/news.

About Speebly

Speebly is a voice technology company with a focus on mobile apps, smart speakers and smart watches. Speebly empowers end users to talk to their devices in a way that is natural and familiar, and helps companies deliver safer and more accessible experiences to their customers. Learn more at www.speebly.com.