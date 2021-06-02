24 Hour Fitness Announces Appointments to Board of Directors.

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--24 Hour Fitness has announced the appointment of an experienced team of business leaders to assume roles on its board of directors. As a fitness industry leader for over 35 years, the company has convened a strong board comprised of 24 Hour Fitness owners and independent directors who bring a diverse set of skills and knowledge to their positions. With a deep understanding of the role digital plays in member engagement and results, the directors will help to advance the company’s transformation and innovation roadmap aimed at serving more member in more ways---ultimately changing lives through fitness.

“We are pleased to welcome our new directors to 24 Hour Fitness,” said Tony Ueber, CEO, 24 Hour Fitness. “They join our company at an exciting time for the fitness industry. As we navigate beyond the pandemic, we’ve optimized our business cost structure, re-invested in our facilities and are committed to an inclusive, diverse and engaged workforce. The depth of experience among these individuals will further strengthen our relationships with members and guests over the long term. We’re united in our commitment to delivering a personally meaningful fitness experience that inspires every individual to help us create a healthier, happier world.”

About The Board Of Directors:

Michael Barnett

Michael is an Executive Managing Director and Director of Research for U.S. Corporate Credit at Sculptor Capital where he is responsible for sourcing and managing credit investments for the firm’s credit strategy. Previously, he served as Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at Marathon Asset Management after commencing his career at J.P. Morgan Securities as a Proprietary Trader. Michael also serves on the board of directors of Urban Pathways, a non-profit social service and supportive housing organization serving homeless adults in the New York metropolitan area.

Patrick Fallon

Patrick is a Managing Principal at Monarch Alternative Capital LP, a New York based investment firm. Prior to joining Monarch in 2012, he was an Analyst in the Leveraged Finance Group at Deutsche Bank where he worked on leveraged loan and high yield issuance. With considerable expertise in managing and improving business performance, Patrick also serves on the board of Claire’s Holdings LLC, CorePower HoldCo LLC and Pyxus International Inc. He previously served on the board of Navig8 Product Tankers Inc.

John Rapaport

John is the Chief Investment Officer of Keyframe Capital and a Partner at Cyrus Capital Partners. Since 2008, he served in various roles at Cyrus, including responsibility for certain investments in the industrial, transportation, financial technology, and energy sectors. Previously, he was at Sankaty Advisors LLC, a division of Bain Capital LLC. John has also been a Lecturer in the Economics Department at Yale University and serves/has served on a number of public and private corporate boards including Virgin America, HopSkipDrive, Sealed, Aero and Passivelogic.

Dolf A. Berle

Dolf serves as CEO for Lindblad Expeditions, the innovative ecotourism company that inspires people to become a force for the preservation of the places they visit. Prior to this new role, Dolf served as CEO of Topgolf, where he led global operations, marketing, technology and global growth to build the sports entertainment brand. Dolf’s leadership with high profile companies led to strong growth for brands including Dave & Buster’s, Inc., Clubcorp USA, Inc., Lucky Strike Entertainment, House of Blues Entertainment, Inc., among others.

Deepen Parikh

Deepen Parikh is a Co-founder and Partner at Courtside Ventures, a leading venture capital fund focused on early-stage companies in fitness, wellness, sports and gaming. He leads the fund’s focus across the fitness and wellness industries including nutrition and athlete performance. Since its launch in 2016, Courtside Ventures has invested in over 60 companies globally. Through his focus on digital innovation and his thought leadership, Deepen has become a trusted investor, board member and advisor for leading technology companies globally.

Lori Tauber Marcus

Lori Tauber Marcus is recognized for expertise as a senior executive in consumer facing industries and has held roles in premier Fortune 100 companies, P/E and V/C backed businesses. A decisive, results-driven leader, Lori brings a deep understanding of consumers, trends, brand strategy and omni-channel retail to each company engagement including positions on public, private, and non-profit advisory boards such as Phumware, Inc., GOLUB Corporation (DBA Price Chopper & Market grocery stores), DNA Diagnostics Center, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and was recently named to the Del Monte Fresh Produce board.

About 24 Hour Fitness

Celebrating over 35 years as an industry leader, 24 Hour Fitness helps to transform lives every day through fitness. Clean and spacious clubs, furnished with a wide variety of strength, cardio and functional training equipment, offer a welcoming environment for members to take part in professionally coached fitness programs. Group exercise and cycle rooms feature a popular array of live classes, helping inspire every member to lead a healthier, happier life. As an ongoing part of the company’s investment in technology and innovation to enhance the member experience, the 24GO® personalized fitness app helps everyone keep healthy anytime, anywhere. The app provides touch-free club check-in as well as hundreds of on-demand workouts to support fitness at home or in the club. It also serves as a gateway to 24GO Plus™, a premium digital subscription featuring customizable Smart Workouts, audio coaching, access to more than 50 weekly, live-coached virtual group training sessions and more. 24GO Plus™ is included currently at no extra cost with 24 Hour Fitness membership. 24 Hour Fitness also offers the 24GO TV™ workout channel, with free streaming content available 24/7 through the 24GO® app and on YouTube. To learn more about us, visit www.24hourfitness.com